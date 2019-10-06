Oildale retiree Linda Moore remembers what happened this summer when her satellite TV provider temporarily pulled a local station from her channel lineup: She called DirecTV to complain and the company sent her a digital antenna.
She never could get the thing to work. So, as a result of a corporate dispute beyond her control, Moore's 89-year-old mother went almost two months without being able to watch her favorite soap operas.
Now there's a good chance it'll happen again, except that instead of doing without local NBC affiliate KGET-17, she may miss out on programming from local CBS affiliate KBAK-TV, meaning her mom wouldn't get to watch her regular evening entertainment, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."
Moore knows what she and her mom will do if that happens: "Just have to watch something else — and rant and rave," she said.
In the latest corporate dust-up over what are called "retrans" agreements, television viewers are being put in the middle of a fight between AT&T Inc., the Dallas-based owner of pay-TV providers DirecTV and U-Verse, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Maryland-based owner of KBAK and its local sister station, Fox affiliate KBFX-CD.
RECRIMINATIONS
Similar to what happened in AT&T's recent standoff with KGET owner Nexstar Media Group, the two sides are blaming each other for refusing to budge on financial terms. And things have already gotten ugly.
One week ahead of a Sept. 27 deadline for concluding a new retransmission agreement, Sinclair's senior vice president and general counsel urged AT&T customers to "make their voices heard and demand" the pay-TV company work out an agreement so viewers don't lose access to local news, sports and entertainment.
"Although it would be unfortunate to lose AT&T and DirecTV and customers, we are simply not prepared to sell our programming to them at the below-market rates they are demanding due to their overwhelming market power," David Gibber said in Sept. 20 a news release.
AT&T has since responded in kind, telling the website Cord Cutter News that Sinclair has made "egregious demands" to drive up fees for content it offers free over the air.
"Make no mistake," AT&T stated. "Sinclair alone controls whether or not its stations remain available on any provider's lineup. And here, yet again, Sinclair has chosen to take its negotiations public, putting our customers into the middle so it can demand ever increasing and unjustified fees and enforce unwarranted limitations on our customers' choices."
"We appreciate our customers' patience while we work this matter out," the company added.
MISSING NASCAR
Patience might be an overstatement.
As of Friday, the two parties have agreed to leave Sinclair's programming in place while they continue trying to reach a deal. Meanwhile, Bakersfield former oil worker James Pengilley, mindful of how the KGET blackout caused him to miss some NASCAR races he'd been hoping to catch, is considering canceling his DirecTV subscription if AT&T pulls local channels 29 and 58.
"I kind of think we're getting messed around, to tell you the truth," Pengilley said, adding that he, like Moore, was unable to get a signal using the digital antenna DirecTV sent him. "Take care of your customers and your customers will take care of you."
Game shows and auto racing aren't the only programming at stake. So are popular primetime shows, college and NFL football games and local and national news broadcasts.
Sinclair, as the nation's second-largest TV station operator, owns or operates nearly 200 stations in 100 markets.
IMPURE MOTIVES?
A spokesman for the trade group National Association of Broadcasters, taking Sinclair's side, noted AT&T has run into several retransmission disagreements in recent years.
"Ninety-nine percent of the time these negotiations (not involving AT&T) are resolved amicably without any impasse, without any disruption of service," spokesman Dennis Wharton said.
He theorized that AT&T may be taking a hard line in hopes Congress will loosen federal copyright laws affecting consumer access to TV programming, adding, "We think there are some motivations that aren’t exactly pure on the part of AT&T."
Sinclair did not respond to a request for comment. AT&T declined to comment for this story other than to say it hopes to strike a deal with Sinclair soon.
KBAK and KGET also declined to comment.
FILLING THE VOID
Bakersfield marketer Roger Fessler, who for more than 20 years was general manager of local radio broadcaster American General Media, said no one wins when retrans disputes end up taking programming off the air. But he asserted consumers suffer most of all.
It comes down a tug 'o war over money, he explained, and local stations get "sandwiched" in the negotiations.
Some may cancel their pay-TV subscriptions and switch to digital antennas, he said. Others may simply turn to a different station for their news and entertainment.
But one way or another, Fessler said, audiences will find a way to "fill that void" created by a station falling off a channel lineup.
"The question," he said, "is, which way do you choose?"
