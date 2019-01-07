Liberty played a team game early, then dished out a healthy dosage of Isaiah Hill late.
It ended up being a winning formula Monday, as the Patriots downed Foothill 66-62 in overtime at LHS.
The Patriots (9-8 overall record) have seen Hill carry the offensive attack many nights this season. Monday’s game provided a slightly different tone — at least initially — as Liberty built a 35-26 halftime lead with the star senior guard scoring just five points.
The lead was largely attributed to the Patriots — a Division I program out of Southwest Yosemite League — playing together and shooting the ball effectively over Foothill’s zone defense.
Forward Tyler Smith balanced the scorebook with 12 points in the opening two quarters (aided by two 3-pointers), Dakota Ochoa scored six (on two 3s of his own) and Brock Batten added four.
“It’s tough when you’ve got a guy like that. He’s on another level from a lot of these players. For the most part, he can get any shot he wants,” Patriots coach Matt Bhone said in reference to Hill. “But when we get everybody involved we’re a much better team. We’re much better of a ballclub.”
Of course Hill — who’s ticketed to play Division I college basketball at the University of Tulsa — got going in the second half, particularly in the midrange game. By then, Foothill was slow to wake out of its doldrums and the Patriots led 48-35 entering the final quarter.
The Trojans (7-9), a Division IV team out of the Southeast Yosemite League, did pick things up in the final stanza to make a run. Foothill turned on the defensive pressure and Liberty's hot outside shooting quickly dried up.
Foothill went on a 9-2 run to cut its deficit to 52-48 with 4:13 remaining in regulation.
The Trojans continued pouring it on. Squid Turner’s block of Hill and subsequent floater in the lane gave the Trojans a 53-52 lead with three minutes to go in the fourth.
The two teams exchanged buckets down the stretch and Hill hit one of two free throws with under 10 seconds to play to send the game to overtime tied 55-55.
Once there, HIll scored all 11 of Liberty’s points.
“Most games, Isaiah is doing the majority of the scoring load. And he did see that in the second half,” senior guard Jackson Campbell said.
Foothill — playing without injured point guard Jaden Phillips — couldn’t capitalize on its share of opportunities down the stretch. The Trojans missed a handful of layups in overtime and turned the ball over on consecutive possessions with the game in the balance.
“When they learn how to consistently play hard for — I’m not even going to say four quarters — when we can play hard for two-and-a-half to three quarters, we’ll be alright,” said Trojans coach Wes Davis. “That’s the main issue there. We decided to wake up and play a little harder late.”
Hill was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points, Smith had 12 and Zachary Rigby put in seven for Liberty.
Foothill is a big, athletic team and it showed. Rugged forward Eli Seales led the way with 25 points, the 6-foot-9 Turner scored 24 and another long frontcourt player, Warren Stingley, finished with four.
Liberty 66, Foothill 62 (OT)
At Liberty
LHS (9-8): Hill 29, Smith 12, Rigby 7, Ochoa 6, Campbell 4, Batten 4, Gonzales 2, Stewart 2.
FHS (7-9): Seales 25, Turner 24, Stingley 4, Diaz 4, Valdez 3, Davis 2.
