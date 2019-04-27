By most accounts, it looks like the city of Bakersfield will have a river – an actual river – running through it this summer.
With the April to July snowmelt inflow into Lake Isabella currently projected at 177 percent of normal, chances are good that, after water promised to water districts, landowners and farmers is diverted through a network of weirs and canals, there will still be enough to transform the dry ribbon of sand that diagonally bisects our city into a cool flowing watercourse that can refresh and brighten the mood of local residents.
Significant amounts of water in the segment of the Kern River that runs through Bakersfield have been a rare sight recently, happening only once in the last seven years. But, when it happens, it has a transformative effect on the city, both aesthetically and recreationally.
In 2017, when the April to July flow in the river was 263 percent of normal and water was still flowing through town in December, scores of people could be seen on the sandy river bank at Beach Park and rafters, kayakers and standup paddle boarders were common sights.
“The city has preexisting (water) obligations that we plan on meeting,” said Art Chianello, Bakersfield’s water resources manager. “But letting water flow through town is our first priority. Yes, there will be water in the river this summer, though it will not be as deep as it was in 2017.”
Chianello added that, by his best estimation, water should continue to flow well into August.
Unlike the stretch from Lake Isabella to Beach Park, the Kern River west of Beach Park is slow-moving and only 2 to 4 feet deep in most spots, making it ideal for kayaking, paddle boarding or just cooling off.
Harry Starkey, a longtime water manager in Kern County and an avid standup paddle boarder, is optimistic about spending some time on the river this summer. “It doesn’t take much,” he said. “I have paddled between the Coffee Road weir and River Walk Park with as little as 500 CFS (cubic feet per second) coming through the weir.”
“Letting water in the river is good for groundwater recharge, improves the quality of our drinking water and enables us to fill water features like Truxtun Lake and the lake at River Walk Park,” said Chianello. “It’s the best policy for the city’s population, as a whole.”
Water in the river makes Bakersfield a better place to be during the sizzling summer months. With a deep Sierra snowpack feeding the Kern River and the city’s commitment to maximize its recreation and aesthetic benefits, maybe things will be a little cooler here this summer. ￼
