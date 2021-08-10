Panda Express to hold giveaway at Stockdale Boys & Girls Club

The Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, will celebrate its Aug. 8 anniversary by giving away free meals to 100 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, including the Stockdale Boys & Girls Club from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at its location at 5207 Young Street, Suite 200.
A local Panda Express team will be on hand serving food, organizing fun games and activities, and giving away books, backpacks and school materials to Boys & Girls Club members. The Panda mascot will be at the event for photos. The Panda Express team will also donate sports and play equipment to the Stockdale club in honor of Panda Cares Day.