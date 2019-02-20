Foothill pulled off an 80-74 overtime road win at Central Valley Christian to earn a spot in the Central Section Division IV boys basketball finals with No. 1 Bakersfield Christian.
The Trojans felt like they let their semifinal game last year — a 93-86 double overtime loss to Kerman — get away from them and refused to let it happen again. Senior forward Edward “Squid” Turner led the way with a team-high 37 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks.
“It was a great game. Instant classic game,” Foothill coach Wes Davis said.
In overtime, Foothill starting guard Jaden Phillips fouled out on a charge. Sophomore guard Chaun Davis, who averaged 4.1 points per game coming into the contest, came in to hit a big 3-pointer and knock down six straight free throws. Davis finished with 11 points.
“I’m kind of emotional right now,” Davis said. “We’ve been at this for the last four years. The coaches and the players and the community of east Bakersfield, the Foothill community. … This goes to all the years where we got beat up on.”
Phillips scored 12 for Foothill and Elijah Seales added 18 points.
Division I
No. 2 Fresno-Bullard 60, No. 6 Bakersfield High 53
BHS had its season end with a loss to Bullard in the D-I semifinals. Junior forward David Whatley led the Drillers with 12 points, all in the second half. BHS led 30-29 at halftime before a 19-point third quarter for the Knights. Sam Ackerman and junior guard Josh Geary each added eight points for the Drillers.
Division II
No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 83, No. 4 Independence 58
Independence hung tough for most of the game, trailing by just four points after three quarter and cutting the deficit to two early in the fourth. But San Joaquin Memorial and standout Jalen Green outscored the Falcons by 21 in the fourth quarter.
Division III
No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel 69, No. 6 North 66
North fell just a few points short of the first section title berth in team history. First-year coach A.J. Shearon’s squad ended the year with an 18-13 record overall and captured the third league championship in school history. It was North’s first semifinals appearance since 2004.
No. 4 Dinuba 69, No. 8 Chavez 63
Eighth-seeded Chavez couldn’t overcome a 25-point third quarter from No. 4 Dinuba. Chavez finished the year 20-10 and won a share of the South Sequoia League title, going 10-2.
Division V
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 80, No. 4 Cal City 73 (OT)
Cal City, the two-time defending section champions, couldn’t get by the top seed, losing to Liberty-Madera Ranchos in overtime. Senior point guard Makani Whiteside led Liberty with 32 points.
