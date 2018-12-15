When I happen upon a restaurant I like, I’m hooked: You might find me at the same place every week for a year.
My current favorite is India Bistro on Ming Avenue. I’m enthralled with the flavorful food, warm service and music so soothing I wish I knew the words.
I go there so often that the staff greets me asking if I’d like Coke — in addition to the water served in chilled glass bottles at every table — and garlic naan. The naan comes piping hot, fresh from the kitchen, with the amazing lunch buffet, and you have a choice of garlic or plain.
The gracious, soft-spoken owners and staff already know what I’d like, and that most definitely is the lunch buffet.
It’s a treat any day of the week, with a bevy of vegetarian and meat choices, desserts and fresh fruit. While all these categories are available at all the lunch buffets, the choices multiply on Sundays.
Among my favorites are the rice, vegetable pakora and samosas, shani paneer — so creamy, so comfort food — chicken makhani and a lightly breaded white fish. There are some amazing vegetable dishes with potatoes, peas and green beans that you shouldn’t miss.
The location, 3939 Ming Ave., used to be a Bob’s Big Boy, but you wouldn’t know it inside with a peacock mural in the entryway and gold accents throughout.
One of the ever-present staff members — perhaps he is an owner — always asks, “Is everything OK? It’s good?”
No, actually, it’s excellent.
Christine L. Peterson, director of newsroom operations, has been part of the TBC Media family for nearly 22 years.
