Three years ago, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) began a formal proceeding to explore “the economic feasibility of various options to bring affordable energy options” to residents in the San Joaquin Valley who rely on propane and/or wood to cook and to heat their homes.
As mayor of one those communities selected to be part of the pilot program, I am afraid some at the CPUC have lost sight of their duty to provide residents with affordable energy options and instead are pushing their preference for electric energy that many in my community don’t want or can’t afford.
In California City, about half of our 11,000 residents do not have access to natural gas, relying instead on more expensive and less efficient propane fuel or wood burning to heat their homes. This is why we petitioned the CPUC for an expansion of the natural gas pipeline system that already serves many in the area. The lack of a reliable and affordable energy source for all those living in California City is a classic example of the divide between the “haves” and the “have nots.”
My constituents have repeatedly asked the CPUC for the right to have natural gas service, just like the commissioners have in their own neighborhoods in the Bay Area. When this process began, the CPUC was supportive of the San Joaquin Valley communities asking for access to clean and affordable natural gas. But earlier this month, the CPUC issued an Assigned Commissioner’s Ruling (ACR) proposing pilot projects in 12 communities that heavily favor a move to “electric only” homes. The proposed pilot program for California City would bring natural gas to 224 homes and would make another 224 homes electric only. This is not what we are asking for or even want. The money that would be spent on the 224 electric homes could be used to connect more homes to natural gas. These homes already have electricity and have chosen to use propane or wood to heat and cook because it is less expensive than electricity. They want natural gas.
Here in California City, the median income is about $48,000 a year and a good portion of that income goes to pay rent or mortgage. Many of our neighbors, including those who are stationed or work at nearby Edwards Air Force Base, struggle to pay their monthly bills. These CPUC programs were supposed to decrease energy costs for those already financially strapped, not increase them.
But this issue goes beyond the proposed pilot programs. Here in California City, energy choice is also key to building our local economy. There is a lot of interest in expanding our agricultural sector and installing more natural gas infrastructure is vital to this expansion. Natural gas is used in greenhouses and other agricultural operations because it is cost-effective and efficient. If the CPUC does not allow a larger expansion of natural gas infrastructure here in California City, I fear our business community and the entire local economy will suffer. Being able to choose the most cost-effective energy source for our homes and businesses is crucial to our economic survival and growth.
Many residents living in these disadvantaged communities identified by the CPUC feel as though they have no agency. If the commission ultimately rules to ignore what they are asking for, what message will that send to them and the tens of thousands of others across the state struggling to make ends meet? I urge the commissioners, on behalf of California City and the other pilot program locations, to bring reliable and affordable natural gas service to our communities, just as the overwhelming majority of residents have continually asked.
Jennifer Wood is the mayor of California City.