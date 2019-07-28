On May 25, 1961, then-president John F. Kennedy told the United States Congress, “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” He added that no single project would be “more impressive to mankind,” nor “be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.”
Although Kennedy himself would not live to see the fruition of this goal, landing an American on the Moon took place just eight years later, with Neil Armstrong doing just that 50 years ago. Given the status of the space program in 1961, accomplishing as much in as short a time span was technologically astounding and made possible only with a massive allocation of human and financial resources. Between 1960 and 1973, NASA spent $28 billion developing the necessary ground support systems, rockets and spacecraft for what became the Apollo program. Recent analysis by the Planetary Society estimated that figure to be $288.1 billion in 2019 dollars. America rose to the challenge and achieved that goal against all odds.
Today, the challenge to beat the Soviets is gone, along with the U.S.S.R., and there exists no real mandate to “beat” the Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, nor the Iranians. The challenge now is to ________. Yes, you, the reader, must fill-in the blank to reflect what you believe to be the most important issue, or issues, to which we as Americans must fully devote ourselves to achieving.
It may be developing a health care system that truly covers every American, a plan to definitively address our growing homeless problem, or a structure to more fully address the suicide rate of our military personnel and veterans. Alternately, you may feel dealing effectively with the opioid problem, improving our educational system or creating a more efficient pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants to be among the foremost problems. Whatever your heart tells you is most important, we know that the first step in resolving a problem or achieving a goal is to enunciate what that problem is, then set about working toward the solution.
This is not necessarily, as we see all too often in social media, an “either this or that” situation. Reforming our prison system to more effectively rehabilitate offenders and reintegrate them successfully into society need not obviate the effort to provide better medical and mental health services to our veterans — both can be achieved. And addressing those two issues does not preclude more fully guaranteeing civil rights to all Americans, nor putting an end to poverty within the United States. Solving a multitude of problems cannot help but be realized when the majority of Americans have committed to addressing themselves to doing their part.
While one may wonder, “What is the average American to do?” the answer is quite simple: we must engage, and the first step to engagement is voting. An uncomfortable truth is the fact that, although voter satisfaction with their members of Congress hovers at 20 percent, incumbents are returned to office 97 percent of the time. Clearly, our congressional leaders are not being held accountable, and while “we the people” are indeed the true power in America, we have, for the most part, neglected our civic duties of registering to vote, exercising the vote in every election and monitoring our leaders and actively engaging with them. So, we must inform ourselves, do our research, speak and listen to those we know and respect and get to the polls. If your representative cannot adequately get the job done, vote them out.
Second, we must communicate with our elected representatives, using emails, telephone calls, written letters and face- to-face meetings to inform such leaders of our concerns, our dissatisfactions, as well as our approval. Busy politicians cannot possibly intuit all that might be on the minds of the public, nor can they devote time and effort equally to every possible issue. The adage that “the squeaky wheel gets the grease” is nowhere more true than in the political arena. Truth be told, unless they hear otherwise from their constituents, most leaders will take their silence for approval, believing that, “Since nobody’s complaining, I must be doing a good job.”
Thirdly, we must involve the general public by raising awareness. Many may not be aware that an average of 22 of our veterans take their own lives each day. Writing a letter to the editor, encouraging our legislators to take action, might encourage others to likewise act and pressure government. Leading or taking part in a protest march or vigil can help lend a voice to others and mobilize them to join in your cause. Initiating and circulating a petition can be a vehicle to inform others, while alerting lawmakers to the importance of that issue. The First Amendment’s guarantee of “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” recognizes the importance the Founding Fathers placed on such activities, which, after all, were critically important in America gaining independence from Britain.
Lastly, act locally to achieve what we the people can ourselves accomplish. Investigate and discover what local organizations are already working on your area of concern and throw them your support. Donate to and volunteer for those causes in which you believe. Start your own project or organization and watch it grow, as other like-minded individuals partner with you. In all this, adopt and realize that very characteristic for which Americans are so often credited: the “can-do” spirit, the school of “get ‘er done,” or even the current tongue-in-cheek belief that, “they can’t stop all of us.”
When Kennedy set the nation’s sight on making a moon landing, the nation’s population was 180 million. While today’s current population of 327 million brings with it its own unique set of problems, it also brings an unprecedented diversity of people, talents and economic strength. There is no problem too difficult for us to solve, no goal which cannot be achieved. Let us, then, commit ourselves to championing our causes and realizing those dreams.
Peter Wonderly is a native-born Bakersfield resident and has spent the last 24 years as an educator, teaching in continuation high school.