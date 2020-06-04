If you are not yet outraged by the death of George Floyd, it is perhaps because you are fortunate that you nor any of your friends and loved ones, have ever experienced the vile and pernicious effects of racism. That, however, doesn’t make it any less real for those who, to some extent or another, live in that reality day in and day out.
It is because racism is so systemic and part of our culture than you are nominally unaware of it.
It is because those who engage in racist behavior are so seldom brought to justice, that you are unaware of how deep and pervasive is this evil.
It is because racism has long been burrowing into our collective consciousness, even before we were a nation, with the introduction of slavery, in 1526, into what would become the United States.
It is because slavery was institutionalized in all thirteen of the British Colonies and subsequently into the newly-formed United States of America, and that while the Declaration of Independence held it to be “self-evident” that all men are created equal,” the “unalienable Rights” of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” were denied to those same enslaved peoples.
It is because it is easier to passively accept an ugly injustice than to actively fight against it.
It is because inertia is among the most powerful forces in the universe, and to do nothing requires no effort, while instituting needed change can often require enormous effort, especially at the onset. Yet, just as getting a stalled automobile moving from a dead start requires tremendous energy from the efforts of a single person pushing it, once it has gotten moving it requires substantially less energy to keep it moving. Furthermore, if two, three, four or more people work together to get the automobile moving, it does so much more rapidly and with considerably less effort from any single individual.
It is because that in a nation of 330,829,00 people, it takes more than one individual to get the stalled vehicle of justice rolling. Yet, once it gets rolling, it is as difficult to stop as it was to set in motion. We must, each one of us, take stock of where we stand on this issue. It is not enough to tell oneself, “I am not actively engaging in racist behavior, nor am I supporting such behavior in others.” This is not an instance in which one may blamelessly remain neutral.
Elie Wiesel tells us, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must - at that moment - become the center of the universe.”
What can we do to engage and make a difference? Call, email or write to your local governing bodies — your county board of supervisors, city council and mayors, and let them know you want increased accountability for policing of your community. Tell them your desire for equity and justice to protect every man, woman and child in your community from racist behavior and protection, as well, for the many dedicated men and women serving in law enforcement, whose jobs are made all the more difficult by the few who continue to contribute to and compound the problem of racism. Encourage your governing bodies to provide law enforcement the necessary tools of body cams and car cams, to fund the needed diversity and crisis management trainings, and to provide the needed oversight to successfully carry out and monitor such programs.
Encourage and pressure both state and federal governments to form task forces to identify and address systemic racism and to pass legislation to more effectively criminalize racist behavior and hate crimes.
Talk with, but more importantly, listen to, your friends who are people of color. Hear their feelings, learn about their experiences and discuss what may be done working together in your neighborhood, your city, your county, your state and in your nation to make racism an ugly vestige of bygone times in American history.
Finally, dedicate yourself to continually learn about and explore the problems and instances of racism, both in our own culture and those around the globe, because racism, like poverty, is an international problem that must be addressed, and which, in both instances, delaying the solution only exacerbates the problem.
Peter Wonderly is a native-born Bakersfield resident and has spent the last 24 years as an educator, teaching in continuation high schools.