Working together with the county of Kern in developing and managing a joint low-barrier shelter makes sense. It makes more sense than the city's proposed purchase of a property like the Calcot facility for $7.2 million before even opening its doors.
It makes more sense than purchasing and building a separate homeless shelter facility in southeast Bakersfield — a community begging for more resources and investment. And it makes more sense than spending more than $1.5 million every year to maintain a separate stand-alone city facility.
Last Nov. 19, I toured the county's low-barrier shelter facility on Golden State Highway. I was immediately impressed with the location. Not only did it provide a buffer from sensitive uses like schools and houses, but the county has moved quickly to design a site that could begin accepting homeless individuals in February (much earlier than any proposed city facility could). And, if needed, the facility could expand at a much lower cost than anywhere else.
I have heard some community members express frustration at a perceived lack of action by the city to address homelessness. This is simply a false impression. Since Bakersfield declared a homeless crisis in our community on Nov. 7, 2018, the city has taken numerous measures to address homelessness.
In the last year, we have spent more than $10 million to address homelessness: $1 million for a 40-bed expansion of the Bakersfield Rescue Mission, and another $1 million for 40 new beds at the Bakersfield Homeless Center; both projects are underway. Bakersfield has spent nearly $1 million to purchase equipment now being deployed by Rapid Response teams throughout the city to abate encampments and blight; $300,000 for "clean teams" and additional private security focused on downtown; and $155,000 toward a partnership with the county for the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, which is now recruiting for an executive director.
Because shelter capacity and clean-up services are only one piece of the puzzle, Bakersfield has taken steps to allocate more than $5 million for affordable housing construction, and earlier this month, approved a $372,000 contract to hire homeless individuals at the Bakersfield Homeless Center to assist in cleaning up downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern. These are city investments that don't begin to account for the millions of dollars being invested by the county, agency partners and the private sector.
Additionally, the city has taken steps to begin addressing increases in crime by deploying police department impact teams in areas of concentrated criminal activity. The Bakersfield City Council also recently approved $300,000 to fund two prosecuting deputies within the Kern County District Attorney's Office to assist in prosecuting quality of life crimes. And with funds provided by Measure N, the city is actively expanding its police force — recently graduating 26 officers who will soon be deployed throughout Bakersfield to enhance public safety. A second class of 28 new officers is expected to graduate in June.
The actions outlined above all represent a serious commitment by the city to tackle our challenges head on.
At the Nov. 6 City Council meeting, city staff presented a proposal to purchase a property in southeast Bakersfield owned by Calcot on East Brundage Lane for the purpose of operating a low-barrier shelter. After hearing from members of that community, the Bakersfield City Council delayed taking action on a property purchase and was asked to return the item to this Wednesday’s meeting. The reason was two-fold: It was clear we needed to do more outreach in the community and, I believe, we were not considering all options.
I'll be the first to admit homelessness is a complex issue. It was not created overnight and it certainly won't be solved overnight. The investments outlined above should be allowed to work first, however, and spending future tax dollars wisely during this process is paramount. Approaching this challenge diligently with reasonable expectations and a collaborative spirit is the answer to addressing homelessness in Bakersfield. Working with Kern County on a joint shelter facility is the next big step.
Willie Rivera represents Ward 1 on the Bakersfield City Council.