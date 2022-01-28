Children playing football were recently killed by airstrikes in Yemen’s civil war. The same day more than 70 other Yemeni civilians, including women and children, were killed by more bombings.
In response the International Rescue Committee is calling for an immediate ceasefire by the combatants in Yemen, a Saudi Arabia led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels. Each of us can back this ceasefire, demanding these military forces to put down their arms. It's the only way to save Yemen, the most impoverished Middle East nation.
Stephanie Puccetti, of the IRC in Yemen, says "We call for an immediate de-escalation of violence across the country and request that all authorities ensure humanitarian actors’ safe and timely access to people in need."
While the fighting goes on, so too does the severe hunger which threatens millions of Yemenis daily.
Each of us can take action. You can write your elected officials supporting diplomacy for a ceasefire and peace in Yemen. To start the U.S. must not provide arms or military aid to the Saudi coalition in Yemen, as it has done in the past.
The international community must encourage both the Saudi coalition and the Houthi rebels to negotiate at the peace table, rather than sending weapons which enable them on the battlefield. Continued fighting will only destroy Yemen, and will not bring about peace. We must pursue this peace most of all for the children that are suffering every day in Yemen.
Save the Children’s Country Director in Yemen, Gillian Moyes, pleads, "Yemen continues to be one of the most dangerous places to be a child today, and children are bearing the brunt of this crisis. They are being killed and maimed, watching as their schools and hospitals are being destroyed, and denied access to basic lifesaving services. They are asking us: Does it matter if I die?
Hundreds of thousands have died in Yemen’s seven year civil war. But far more may die of starvation unless food aid is increased. The humanitarian relief operation in Yemen is massive with the UN World Food Program saying that more than 16 million Yemenis face acute hunger. WFP’s operation reaches around 13 million Yemenis a month with food aid.
The WFP is so low on funding, they recently had to reduce food rations for 8 million war victims.
Corinne Fleischer of the WFP says “food stocks in Yemen are running dangerously low at a time when budgets for humanitarian crises around the world are stretched to the limit. We desperately need donors, who were so generous in the past, to work with us to avoid this looming hunger catastrophe.”
There is the danger that WFP’s infant nutrition and school feeding programs could face cuts. This would be devastating to children at risk of deadly malnutrition.
The IRC, CARE, Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council, UNICEF and other relief agencies are also working to provide life-saving aid. One Yemeni mother told the charity CARE, who provides food baskets, "Every night I pray for those who help me to get food basket. It supports us to survive."
Humanitarian access to deliver this food is difficult in a war zone, furthering the need for a ceasefire and peace treaty.
You can advocate for increasing food aid to Yemen by writing to your elected officials. You can hold fundraisers for WFP and the other charities in Yemen. You can even raise funds for WFP playing their online education trivia game FreeRice.
The important thing is for you to speak out against the war and hunger in Yemen. You can be Yemen’s ambassador for food and peace.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger". His writings have been published by the Washington Post, Chicago Sun Times, Newsweek and History News Network.