On New Year's Day, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan issued a challenge to the Soviet Union. Reagan said, "Let us consecrate this year to showing not courage for war but courage for peace."
Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev dreamed of a world at peace, free from nuclear weapons. The two leaders showed courage working toward this goal as they tried to end the Cold War. Reagan and Gorbachev gave us hope for peace by making substantial progress on nuclear disarmament in treaty negotiations.
Today, Russia needs to show courage for peace by ending its invasion of Ukraine and withdrawing its forces. Russia has nothing to gain by continuing a very costly war. But Russia can gain security by leaving the battlefield and going to the negotiating table, if they have "courage for peace."
Russia should not be attacking Ukraine but instead be creating a peaceful border with its neighbor. The senseless war has caused such massive suffering with millions of Ukrainians displaced, cold and hungry. The war needs to stop so recovery and reconstruction can begin.
The fighting in Ukraine has led to increased fears of nuclear war. There is clearly the need for nuclear disarmament talks to be restarted as no nation is safe living with this peril. The United States, Russia, China and other nuclear states all live with the danger of accidental use or miscalculation involving nukes. Each nation lives with the crushing financial burden of nukes.
All nations would benefit from nuclear arms reductions. Despite previous treaties, there are still nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons in the world. Disarmament needs to be jump-started. The U.S. and Russia need to take the lead as the two largest nuclear powers, holding more than 90 percent of the world's nukes.
Shannon Bugos, a senior research analyst at the Arms Control Association, explains “Even during the worst periods of the Cold War, the United States and Russia recognized the value of maintaining common-sense limits on the world’s most dangerous weapons. Today, more than ever, they must meet their shared responsibility to reduce their massive nuclear arsenals and avoid miscalculations that could lead to nuclear catastrophe.”
Reducing nukes also means reducing costs for society. Nukes drain precious resources from the hungry and poor. The more money spent on nukes, the less on health care, education and roads.
As Reagan said earlier in his presidency “The Soviet Union should realize that its resources might better be spent on meeting the needs of its people, rather than producing instruments of destruction.”
Likewise, China and other nuclear states should reduce their arsenals on a relative level. With courage for peace, the nuclear states can take the road to disarmament.
But Russian troops must leave Ukraine. Instead of waging war, they must wage peace. For there is no alternative to peace.
The courage for peace is what can end the war in Ukraine and lead to nuclear disarmament. As Reagan said about showing courage for peace, “We owe this to mankind. We owe it to our children and their children and generations to come.”
