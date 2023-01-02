On New Year's Day, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan issued a challenge to the Soviet Union. Reagan said, "Let us consecrate this year to showing not courage for war but courage for peace."

Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev dreamed of a world at peace, free from nuclear weapons. The two leaders showed courage working toward this goal as they tried to end the Cold War. Reagan and Gorbachev gave us hope for peace by making substantial progress on nuclear disarmament in treaty negotiations.

William Lambers is the author of "The Road to Peace" and partnered with the U.N. World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger." His writings have been published by The New York Times, Newsweek, History News Network, Chicago Sun Times and many other news outlets.