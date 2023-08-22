It’s tragic enough that there is still no peace in Yemen after eight years of civil war. But now comes word from the UN World Food Program of further cuts to food aid to millions of starving Yemeni civilians who have suffered through this conflict.
Surely the international community can step in to prevent any more children in Yemen from starving to death. The world must rally to help finally end the war and its devastating economic and humanitarian consequences including a Saudi blockade of Yemen. We can start right now with food for starving Yemenis.
Hunger in Yemen escalated dramatically since the start of the civil war in 2015 between a Saudi Arabia led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The UN World Food Program has operated one of its largest relief missions since that time, but now says over 13 million Yemenis are only receiving 40 percent of their standard food basket because of low funding.
WFP only has 28 percent funded of the $1 billion it needs to feed Yemen the next six months. The world has turned its attention away from Yemen and this costs lives. WFP relies on voluntary donations from governments and the public.
With such low funding, deadly cuts to food aid are happening. WFP says it had “to make cuts to malnutrition prevention activities in Yemen which previously targeted 1.4 million people.” Even more cuts to programs to prevent child malnutrition will be coming unless funding improves. WFP adds “The funding shortages are happening at a time of more people becoming severely malnourished.”
Malnutrition is a daily threat to the lives of Yemeni children, and they depend on the WFP, UNICEF, Save the Children, CARE, Mary's Meals and other relief agencies. Malnutrition in children can lead to lasting physical and mental damage, or death. These malnutrition prevention programs can save children from a potentially deadly outcome. But now children are losing this life-saving support and many more will too unless the world rallies to help Yemen.
WFP is trying to stretch what resources it has but they have the agonizing decision of who loses food aid.
"We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving while millions of Yemenis continue to rely on us for survival. We do not take this decision lightly and are fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause” said Richard Ragan, WFP’s Yemen Representative.
A school feeding program which planned to reach more than 3 million Yemeni children will now only feed 1.8 million kids. More than a million children will be without school feeding because funding from the international community is not keeping pace with the humanitarians needs of war victims.
The longer the war and hunger continue in Yemen, the more lives will be needlessly lost. Hunger and chaos in Yemen will also give rise to forces that could threaten everyone. UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg warns that “political and economic instability are fertile grounds for violent extremist groups.”
The international community must do more to lead the warring sides in Yemen to peace. Only a peace treaty will ultimately end the crisis. Certainly neither side has anything to gain from continuing war.
But peace is never founded upon starvation. Food aid must be ensured to those in need in Yemen. A food ambassador, like Herbert Hoover was after WWII, should rally the necessary funding from various nations to feed Yemen.
We can stop the starvation in Yemen and speed the road to peace.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger." His writings have been published by the New York Times, Newsweek, Cleveland Plain Dealer and many other news outlets.