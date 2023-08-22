It’s tragic enough that there is still no peace in Yemen after eight years of civil war. But now comes word from the UN World Food Program of further cuts to food aid to millions of starving Yemeni civilians who have suffered through this conflict.

Surely the international community can step in to prevent any more children in Yemen from starving to death. The world must rally to help finally end the war and its devastating economic and humanitarian consequences including a Saudi blockade of Yemen. We can start right now with food for starving Yemenis.