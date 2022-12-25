When President Harry Truman spoke at the White House Christmas tree lighting in 1947, he reminded everyone “that the first Christmas was a homeless one.” It was important to remember those who were homeless and hungry, especially during the Christmas season.

Truman also knew it was an American tradition to respond to the cries for help overseas. Americans were doing just that in the fall of 1947 helping feed people in Europe and Asia who still lived in the ruins of World War II and suffering drought.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the U.N. World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by Newsweek, The New York Times, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, History News Network and many other media outlets.