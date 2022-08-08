Flood victims in Kentucky and those displaced by wildfires in California need our help. There will be a long recovery, which will require the sustained aid of the American people.

The massive flooding in eastern Kentucky is the worst Gov. Andy Beshear says he has ever seen. Almost 40 people have been killed in the flash flooding from the heavy rains. Emergency relief teams are fearful more fatalities will be reported due to the scope of the devastation. There is still search and rescue ongoing.

