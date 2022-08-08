Flood victims in Kentucky and those displaced by wildfires in California need our help. There will be a long recovery, which will require the sustained aid of the American people.
The massive flooding in eastern Kentucky is the worst Gov. Andy Beshear says he has ever seen. Almost 40 people have been killed in the flash flooding from the heavy rains. Emergency relief teams are fearful more fatalities will be reported due to the scope of the devastation. There is still search and rescue ongoing.
Homes, roads and bridges have been destroyed by the floods. Access to many parts of the region is difficult because of this damage. Now with many people homeless they are vulnerable to excessive heat, which is now striking eastern Kentucky. Displaced families need shelter, food and water.
Kentucky has set up the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which you can access at the governor's page. You can donate there or help charities on the ground like the American Red Cross or Matthew 25 Ministries.
Save the Children is one of the relief agencies in eastern Kentucky. “We met a mother who walked for three days in the mountains with her 3-year-old girl to reach safety and shelter, and another rescued by a helicopter while her baby was on her back, dangerously close to the treacherous floodwaters. These families greatly need our help now and well into the future,” says Greta Wetzel, head of Save the Children’s team in eastern Kentucky.
President Biden has been approving federal disaster aid for the impacted counties in eastern Kentucky. It's important to note that many of these counties were considered highly food insecure even before the flooding.
Feeding America reports that Wolfe County has almost 26 percent of its population as food insecure. Breathitt County is right behind at nearly one quarter of its population as food insecure. So many families in eastern Kentucky were already struggling to put food on the table.
This flooding leaves these families even more at risk, especially over the long term. Food assistance will be vital to sustain the families in the relief effort and reconstruction.
God's Pantry Food Bank has been bringing supplies to the disaster areas in partnership with Save the Children. The food bank, which regularly serves the affected counties, will be critical to preventing hunger in eastern Kentucky.
Across the country in Northern California, wildfires are taking place, causing even more devastation. The McKinney Fire north of Sacramento and the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed homes in the process.
The American Red Cross is there providing shelter and food to those displaced by the fires. People in the shelters are waiting to hear if their home has survived the fire or not. For many the worst fears are being realized. The small Northern California town of Klamath River was practically wiped out by the McKinney Fire.
At the Red Cross site or app you can find information about where shelters are and how to donate.
The Red Cross also offers us a warning of what the future may bring, stating “these explosive wildfires — along with the deadly flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, and the ongoing Northwest heatwave — are clear examples of how more intense climate-rated disasters are happening more often and are leaving behind devastation.”
We need to be ready to help more victims of disasters. But also we need to be looking at how to prevent future climate disasters and that will take a whole of government response. Right now we must help the victims who are still caught in the flooding and wildfires aftermath.
Eventually media attention will move away from these disaster areas, but the recovery will be far from over. It’s vital to remember these victims over the long term and continue to help them rebuild their lives.
William Lambers is the author of "The Road to Peace" and partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger." His writings have been published by the NY Times, Newsweek, History News Network, Chicago Sun Times, and many other news outlets.