The G7 Summit this weekend in the United Kingdom not only must tackle a global pandemic, but also famine. Severe food shortages are threatening many nations and the G7 must take action to help.
President Biden will need to show leadership at this summit, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. For what you have is essentially a two front war against a global pandemic and also famine. And each crisis impacts the other.
The UN is warning that 34 million people are one step away from starvation. And millions more are on the brink. Yemen, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, the Sahel region of Africa, D.R. Congo, Madagascar and Ethiopia are some of the countries suffering extreme hunger.
"We are seeing a catastrophe unfold before our very eyes. Famine — driven by conflict, and fueled by climate shocks and the COVID-19 hunger pandemic — is knocking on the door for millions of families,” said David Beasley, the director of the UN World Food Program.
The World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children, CARE and other charities need more funding to feed the hungry. More resources are needed for infant feeding, school meals and family rations to save lives.
Nations threatened by famine are also seeing the spread of the coronavirus. So any relief plan requires food for the hungry and vaccines to stop the coronavirus. Failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus anywhere around the globe threatens lives and encourages the virus to mutate and become stronger. Having large populations suffering with hunger and malnutrition will lessen the effect of any global vaccination program.
The G7 must act to secure enough funding for hunger relief, but also work to ensure humanitarian access. Yemen, the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, Syria, South Sudan are among those nations where diplomacy is needed to stop conflict that is preventing humanitarian aid.
The civil war in Yemen has been made worse by arms sales to the region. The G7 must commit to diplomacy to stop the war in Yemen and prevent arms sales to the combatants.
There is a lot the G7 must coordinate in terms of pandemic and famine relief. But it’s only fitting that the summit is being held in the UK where some of the greatest acts of international cooperation were launched including the D-Day invasion by the Allies in World War II. Also the famine relief efforts for the Netherlands was launched from air fields in the UK at the end of World War II.
The leaders at the summit must recognize their power to save children from deadly malnutrition in the famine affected countries. Kids are being forced to drop out of school and search desperately for food. Yet if the G7 committed to school meals for these children you could save their life and give them hope for a future.
The G7 must boost famine relief at the summit while it also ramps up vaccine distribution to stop the coronavirus.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger.