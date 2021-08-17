Even though U.S. troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan, we should not abandon the hungry and poor children there. Afghanistan's children will need our help more than ever now.
Violence is on the increase in Afghanistan and families are fleeing the advance of the Taliban, whose forces are rapidly seizing territory from the government. At least 72,000 children have recently arrived with their families in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital.
Save the Children says the kids are "living on the streets, in tarpaulin tents, and going hungry" and more arriving by the hour.
Many of these families are already poor and have little or no resources to fall back on. They are arriving in Kabul where there are already many impoverished children living on the streets.
“This is a humanitarian disaster unfolding in front of the world’s eyes,” said Christopher Nyamandi, country director for Save the Children in Afghanistan. “Families already living in Kabul have brought the food they could spare to help the displaced, but there’s just not enough. And more families are arriving every hour. We will start to see children going hungry or even sliding into malnutrition very soon.
Afghanistan, even before the recent Taliban offensive, has been mired deep in hunger and poverty. A UN World Food Program report from June said 14 million people in Afghanistan suffer from hunger. The WFP said it was short on funding to provide relief.
Child malnutrition is a huge crisis in Afghanistan, and this is likely to worsen.
The escalation of violence, which some predict will include the fall of Kabul soon, is going to vastly increase hunger. Parts of Afghanistan are already suffering drought and food shortages.
Astrid Sletten, Norwegian Refugee Council country director in Afghanistan, says “This year's drought will be the final straw for millions of Afghans struggling to survive after decades of conflict and more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic,”
Now you have even more Afghans being displaced and going hungry because of the recent Taliban attacks.
We must increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to care for the hungry and displaced. And we must encourage a peace settlement between the Taliban and the Afghan government or the chaos will continue.
Even though U.S. troops are leaving, doesn’t mean we have to abandon all engagement with Afghanistan. Humanitarian aid and diplomacy must be our priorities now.
Think of an Afghan child who has just been uprooted by the violence. They are huddled with their family on the streets of Kabul, They don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
If we could see these poor families with your own eyes, surely you would help them. Let’s remember these Afghan families and do something to help them by supporting charities like the WFP, Save the Children, CARE, NRC and Catholic Relief Services.
Urge your elected officials to take action to help the hungry and poor children of Afghanistan. We can’t let these children and their families starve to death amid conflict and drought.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the Washington Post, Newsweek, History News Network and many other news outlets.