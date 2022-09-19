President Biden's White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Sep. 28 is a call to action with a food crisis at home and abroad.
The conference, the first of its kind since 1969, can put a much-needed spotlight on hunger and encourage everyone to take action. Hunger is a crisis that cannot be solved unless everyone is engaged from the president to citizens.
Struggling families need the help of our food banks. Imagine how difficult it is to see your wages remain the same, but the price of food and other basics has gone up. How do you get by? You face impossible decisions like paying for food, medicine or rent. Which one do you pay? At this desperate point you need help. Families across the country need food assistance as well as protection against unfair evictions because of rising rent costs.
In Kentucky, following severe flooding in the eastern part of the state, displaced families are going to need food assistance for many months to come. They will depend on food banks to be there for the long haul.
Think of families fighting cancer and having high medical bills. The help of a food bank or a free school lunch and weekend food backpack program is precious. So it is important we all support these food banks as they are the lifeline for the hungry all across the country.
“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice — an impossible decision between foods or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
The White House Conference can propose solutions to hunger. One solution would be Congress passing a law that makes free school meals universal, thereby eliminating the costly administrative work of the current program. Summer feeding should be expanded by providing EBT cards so needy families can buy groceries when free school meals are not available.
Congress can increase support for the TEFAP program that supplies America's food banks and make permanent the expanded Child Tax Credit. All these steps would reduce hunger and poverty in America and improve the health of our nation.
While fighting hunger is critical to our domestic policy, a good foreign policy also fights hunger. Right now global hunger is at its worst level since the end of World War II.
According to the UN World Food Program “the number of those facing acute food insecurity has soared — from 135 million to 345 million — since 2019. A total of 50 million people in 45 countries are teetering on the edge of famine."
Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are facing severe drought and famine conditions. People are starving to death. In Pakistan, major flooding has put millions at risk of hunger. Yemen, Afghanistan, South Sudan, D. R. Congo, Central African Republic and many other countries face severe hunger. The war in Ukraine has also escalated hunger worldwide.
The White House Conference on hunger can highlight these crisis areas and encourage Congress to increase funds for the U.S. global food aid programs like Food for Peace and the McGovern-Dole school lunch initiative. You can write to Congress asking for the additional funding during this massive global hunger emergency.
Visit the White House web site for more information about the Hunger Conference.
William Lambers partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the NY Times, Newsweek, Chicago Tribune, History News Network and many other outlets. Lambers volunteered to write the Hunger Heroes section of Freerice.