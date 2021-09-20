Former Sen. George McGovern had an idea. Imagine if every child in the world could receive school lunches. If that happened we could begin to wipe out child hunger.
It is this dream of McGovern’s that President Joe Biden should bring to the U.N. General Assembly meetings (Sept. 21-30). McGovern, who died in 2012, spent a career in the U.S. Senate advocating and passing legislation to provide school lunches to children in the United States.
He also served as the Food for Peace director under President John F. Kennedy. During McGovern’s tenure, the Food for Peace program provided school lunches to at least 40 million needy children worldwide. McGovern was deeply influenced by the tragic scenes of hunger he witnessed serving with the military in Europe during World War II. This motivated him to take action in government. He also served as a delegate to the U.N. General Assembly.
McGovern would later team up with former senator and fellow World War II veteran Bob Dole to start a global school lunch program. The McGovern-Dole initiative, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides free school meals to children in impoverished countries. If we continue to expand that program, we can reach more children worldwide with school lunches.
McGovern had another idea, too, which he told our Friends of the World Food Program group during a 2008 teleconference. Sen. McGovern wanted to also start a global feeding program for infants. It would be based loosely on the Women, Infants and Children program of the United States that supports mothers and infants with nutrition.
It is this powerful combo: school meals and infant nutrition, that is one of the most hopeful and important ideas the world needs. Many nations are reeling in hunger from conflict and climate change.
Yemen, Ethiopia, Madagascar and South Sudan are in danger of famine. Other countries including Haiti, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Syria are also facing severe hunger. All the children in these countries need school meals and infant nutrition. But many are not able to get them and sometimes it’s just a lack of funding.
The spread of the coronavirus has made things even worse. There were 370 million children last year who missed out on school meals because of pandemic-related closures. As schools begin to reopen, meals need to be provided as an incentive to get kids back in class. Take home rations should also be made available.
Infant malnutrition is on the rise, too. Save the Children says an estimated 5.7 million kids under age 5 are on the brink of starvation across the globe, with a further 13 million children under 18 facing extreme food shortages.
Infants are especially vulnerable to malnutrition, which can cause lasting physical or mental damage, or death.
What's needed in the affected nations are school meals and infant feeding programs. McGovern had the idea that school lunches could be provided to all the students. When class is not in session, the schools could be locations for infant feeding programs for the community.
How do we further McGovern’s ideas with actions? President Biden can do this at the U.N. General Assembly by encouraging global cooperation to provide meals to all children.
You can advocate for increasing funding for the McGovern-Dole global school lunch program. It would be relatively inexpensive to do so. Far more money is spent on expensive nuclear weapons than the fight against global hunger.
To increase infant feeding programs worldwide, Congress should pass the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act (HR 4693).
Imagine if every child in the world could receive infant nutrition and school meals. The hope for a better life is one many children in conflict, disaster and impoverished areas are tragically missing. We have the power to change that and it all starts with a simple meal.