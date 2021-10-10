The best way to celebrate National School Lunch Week (Oct. 11-15) is to advocate for these life-changing meals for every child. Daily school meals give a child good health, education and can help lift them out of poverty.
We must make sure every needy child receives free school lunches year round. School lunches are not only important for our domestic policy, but they are also critical to our foreign policy. Remember it was after World War II when U.S. food aid, including millions of school lunches, brought peace and reconstruction to Europe. Today, we must likewise advocate for school lunches for every child in the world.
One way you can be an ambassador for school lunches is to use your pen. By writing letters to your representatives in Congress you can ask them to support school meal programs at home and abroad. You can also send similar letters to your local newspaper.
Here in America it's vital that children have access to nutrition through the free National School Lunch Program. But we must also make sure these free meals are provided when schools are closed, especially during summer. Congress should pass legislation that provides EBT cards to needy families so they can purchase groceries during summer, weekends and holidays to make up for missing school meals.
Several such initiatives are pending. Both Republicans and Democrats support the Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021, The Stop Child Hunger Act of 2021 and the Summer Meals Act of 2021. The Congress just needs to take action to pass the legilslation.
Your letter writing advocacy is also desperately needed to support school meals for children worldwide. There are 43 nations facing hunger emergencies according to the World Food Program.
War-torn Yemen, Ethiopia and South Sudan are on the brink of famine. The island nation of Madagascar is facing severe food shortages because of drought. Famine is now threatening over a million people in Southern Madagascar. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is suffering extreme hunger, with over 26 million people in need. Haiti, Afghanistan, Syria, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic are also facing severe hunger. School meals are an important part of the strategy to combat global hunger.
You can write to Congress asking them to increase funding for school meals worldwide through the McGovern-Dole program. McGovern-Dole funding is used by the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, Save the Children and other charities to provide school meals in impoverished countries. Congress should increase McGovern-Dole funding to at least $300 million a year.
“We know that nutritious school meals are more than just food; they are an investment in a child’s future,” says Barron Segar, president of the World Food Program USA.
You could also write to Congress urging them to pass the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (H.R. 4693) which would boost our fight against child hunger worldwide.
Be inspired by the words of Abraham Lincoln who said "writing ... is the great invention of the world.” It was also President Lincoln who said government should be "by the people." Combine these two beliefs and you can take action and advocate for school meals for every child.
Your voice can make a powerful difference. Former senator George McGovern told my Friends of the World Food Program group in 2008 that just eight to 12 people writing to a representative can get hunger on the agenda. McGovern was a leading advocate for school meals for every child.
This National School Lunch Week raise your voice and call for school meals for every child. We can take this step toward ending world hunger with school lunches.
William Lambers is an author who patterned with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the NY Times, Newsweek, History News Network and many other outlets.