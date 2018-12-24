I agree it is way past time to study the effectiveness of red-light cameras. And if the studies are done by truly unbiased groups like investigative reporters or neutral academics, the findings frequently come out that the cameras are neutral to safety or cause higher total crash rates.
The drivers that cause the dangerous t-bone crashes and dramatic near misses that the for-profit cameras like to show in videos are the ones that enter the intersections several seconds after the lights have been red. These drivers never recognized they were approaching red lights until it's too late because they were heavily distracted by something — DUI, in medical distress, under the influence of legal or illegal drugs or some other reason. Sending those drivers a $500 bill in the mail some weeks later will NOT prevent those violations.
Almost all the red-light camera tickets go to safe drivers for two types of harmless technical fouls:
1) The yellow intervals are left or set slightly too short for the actual conditions by less than one second and those drivers make inadvertent split second violations of less than one second into the red, violations that would not happen if the yellow intervals were 0.2, 0.5 or 0.7 seconds longer to match the actual conditions. These split second violations are utterly harmless because those drivers clear the intersections during the all red phase plus the short start up delay for the cross traffic to actually move into the intersections after they get green lights. The crash risks of these split second violation drivers are zero. Note that these harmless violations were sharply reduced but not quite eliminated when California authorities required more realistic yellow intervals a few years ago.
2) Cameras ticket safe slow rolling right on red turns or drivers who stop slightly over the stop line before turning. Research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a report to Congress showed that right on red turns, including those with or without full stops, are involved in 0.06 percent of crashes with injuries or fatalities. Thus almost every right on red camera ticket goes to a safe driver who endangered no one. Many California red light camera systems now issue the vast majority of $500 tickets to drivers for these almost-always harmless violations.
Californians are increasingly aware that red light cameras are for-profit revenue devices, not safety programs. There are now only 39 active red-light camera programs in a state that once had 105. If Bakersfield gets a legitimate and unbiased review of the cameras effectiveness, it will likely show they are between neutral and negative for safety. At that point, it will be a moral decision for city officials whether to end the program or to keep collecting profits from mostly safe drivers who endangered no one.
The correct moral decision is clear, but the for-profit decision to continue punishing mostly safe drivers could still prevail.
James C. Walker works closely with the safety department of the Michigan State Police and testifies frequently before state legislative committees on proposed legislation that affects traffic safety and other motorists issues.