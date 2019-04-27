Earlier this month, more than 20,000 fans, loved ones and community members gathered to honor the life of rapper and community advocate Nipsey Hussle, who was shot to death outside of his store in Los Angeles.
A hero for many across the country, Nipsey’s legacy is defined not only by his music, but also by the numerous programs he supported, the businesses he created and the tireless energy he repeatedly demonstrated in giving back to his hometown. Yet his death has also shined a light on hard truths about gun violence in this country that we must confront.
The tragedies in Columbine, Parkland, Las Vegas and San Bernadino all galvanized public attention around the issue of gun safety, but Nipsey’s murder reminds of us of the reality that black and brown families carry a disproportionate share of our nation’s gun-inflicted pain.
Nationwide, black Americans are 10 times more likely to be shot and killed than their white counterparts, while firearms are the leading cause of death for black children and teens. In Bakersfield and Kern County, the past three years have seen record numbers of homicides, with shootings consistently the most common occurrence. In 2017, black residents were more than three times more likely to be victims.
But just as our national conversation largely sidesteps the ways in which communities of color unjustly shoulder this burden, it also distorts the path we must take forward. Reacting to violence in black and brown communities, many leap to respond with punishment – more cops on the streets and in our schools, more prisons or harsher penalties for offenders. Others, including politicians, judges and even some voices in communities of color argue that in order for gun violence to end, black and brown people just need to stop killing each other.
Both of these approaches shut down productive discussions and make people feel like gun violence in communities of color is a cultural or behavioral problem. And there is no shortage of data showing that relying on prisons and policing alone is not only ineffective, it can also make matters worse for the hardest-hit communities.
Those of us who have been active in the fight to curb gun violence in communities of color know that solutions exist — they have just been ignored. Nipsey’s dedication and passion for serving his community are emblematic of a culture of homegrown leadership in black and brown communities that has been on the front lines for decades.
Across the country, local advocates have been leading groundbreaking efforts to break the cycle of gun violence and strengthen their communities. Touching on everything from youth intervention to combating gender-based violence to closing dangerous loopholes in gun laws, these frontline, community-sourced solutions have been proven to work. And instead of relying on largely white-led progressive groups or fueling an already broken relationship between law enforcement and communities of color, these solutions capitalize on the passion and leadership of those who know their neighborhoods best.
In Stockton, Fathers & Families of San Joaquin is reimagining what it means to revitalize troubled communities through trust and love, focusing on intergenerational engagement, youth leadership development and reconnecting formerly incarcerated individuals with their families and loved ones. They also operate the Stockton Trauma Recovery Center, a community-led facility that empowers victims of gun violence and their families to heal from traumatic experiences, take care of their mental health and work to end gun violence in their communities. In Richmond, Advance Peace is advancing a holistic approach to violence reduction, providing at-risk community members with internships, a mentor network and support for navigating social services. The group’s efforts led to a 66 percent reduction in firearm assaults over seven years and in 2018, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs secured funding to implement the program in his city.
Gun violence is an especially complex issue that demands solutions equally comprehensive, but thanks to the tireless efforts of those serving on the ground, we know what works and what doesn’t. But without the right resources and support, we can’t bring the best tools to all the communities in need.
Our nation’s elected leaders at every level must commit to full-scale, sustained investment in locally-driven solutions. Our collective outcry over violence must be matched with an ardent commitment to prioritizing efforts such as intervention programs, mental healthcare, school safety and rigorous research. And while black and brown advocates on the ground are best positioned to lead for their communities, those with political power have a responsibility to empower them to get the job done.
That starts with Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators fully funding the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Program to support local solutions aimed at reducing gun violence.
Last month, Nipsey Hussle became the latest high-profile victim of an epidemic of violence whose true impact is often distorted by political agendas, minimized and even ignored. But Nipsey’s life and legacy both show that it doesn’t have to be this way. By recognizing the truth behind gun violence in America and supporting the work being done by those closest to the pain, we can create a future driven by solutions that work.
Skipp Townsend is a former gang member and executive director of the LA nonprofit 2nd Call, and Davetta Jackson-Young is a mental health clinician at the Stockton Trauma Recovery Center.