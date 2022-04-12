California’s housing market is as tight as they come. There have been some slight population declines in recent years, but the beautiful beaches, parks, cities and weather continue to attract people to the country’s third largest state by area, with a staggering 39 million people still living in the Golden State. All the natural beauty comes with risk: the possibility of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires damaging our homes.
A recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration outlined 20 separate climate- or weather-related events costing more than $1 billion each that made 2021 one of the costliest disaster years in U.S. history. In the West, these included wildfires, severe storm-related flooding, and more. In other words, if you are a California homeowner, you should be aware that the risk of your property being damaged by a natural disaster could be pretty high.
Earthquakes, for example, can cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage or displace your family from its home. Like all of California, the Central Valley — which is ringed by faults — is earthquake country. Shaking can begin suddenly but have lasting impacts.
Reports chronicle how difficult it is for residents to pay for repairs when a disaster strikes close to home — even if they have insurance. It’s time we shift our thinking from how we can recover from these inevitable events (and hoping the government will bail us out) and instead start planning how we can reduce the likelihood or scale of damage to our homes in the first place.
Simply saying people should “live in a safe region” is not practical. Sometimes it is impossible to select a site that is not close to an earthquake fault or that is not prone to drought — or to live in a home that was built to the most up-to-date building codes. This is particularly true in many counties in California. For example, more than 47 percent of the housing units in Kern County were built prior to 1980, when seismic building codes were put in place statewide. While California has embarked on a plan to add to its housing stock, it is clear we need to harden and strengthen our existing homes to reduce their risk of damage — not just for homeowners, but also to safeguard our communities.
Spring is in the air, when DIY home projects and renovations are being planned (maybe a tax refund is coming your way). This is an ideal time to assess your home’s vulnerabilities and determine what you can do to strengthen it to withstand a disaster.
For example:
• Adding simple bracing and bolting within the crawl space of an older house can strengthen it against earthquake shaking. The cost of brace-and-bolt seismic retrofits averages about $5,000 in Southern California and can prevent hundreds of thousands of dollars in repair costs from the type of damage that could displace you and your family for months or years.
• You can protect your structure from wildfires by clearing the zone within five feet of its perimeter, to remove flammable materials, such as wood chips, and flammable landscaping and replace it with decorative rock and fire-resistant plants that will keep flying embers from igniting. Install vents that will keep embers from entering your home and burning it from the inside out. This may range from $500 to $3,000, depending on the size of your home. The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety maps out a path to get your home ready for wildfire with lower- and higher-cost solutions.
Other effective tips to help local homeowners avoid facing disastrous bills don’t necessarily involve much money — just a little sweat equity.
Check out these resources to help assess and reduce your home’s risk of damage from natural disasters:
• The Insurance Information Institute’s Resilience Accelerator: Homeowner Risk Profiler and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services’ MyHazards site can help you understand the risks where you live and some recommended actions you can take.
• QuakeGrade.com helps home inspection specialists evaluate a house’s vulnerability to earthquake damage and offers suggestions for improvements.
• StrengthenMyHouse.com offers tips for preventing costly earthquake damage in older California houses.
• ReadyForWildfire.org and DisasterSafety.org have information on home hardening against California wildfires.
• The FEMA website offers a lists of protective actions to prepare your home for a variety of hazards, and Ready.gov provides many resources, including risk mitigation strategies.
Sarah Sol is media relations manager of the California Earthquake Authority and Janet Ruiz is director of strategic communications of the Insurance Information Institute.