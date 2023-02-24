Jarrett Photo HB.jpg

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission.

 Contributed photo

First it was California. Then Texas. Now it’s much of the nation. America’s electric grid — and its reliable supply of power — are in trouble.

It once seemed unthinkable but we’re approaching a time when blackouts could become a regular occurrence in the United States. According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation — which oversees the reliability of the U.S. power grid — we’re just a few years away from a tipping point.