Senate-Gaines-Headshot (1).jpg

Retired Sen. Ted Gaines was elected to represent the Board of Equalization’s First District. He is a leading taxpayer advocate, defender of Proposition 13, and is committed to representation for nearly 10 million constituents in 30 counties of northern, eastern and southern California.

San Francisco might not be the only California colossus in a so-called “doom loop.” The property and casualty insurance market is experiencing a crisis of its own, and the consequences are dire for the entire state economy.

Here’s one recent example. In August, California-based Farmers Insurance laid off 2,400 people, about 11% of its workforce. Not coincidentally, Farmers announced in July that it would limit its exposure to the California homeowner’s insurance market, shortly after State Farm and Allstate announced they would no longer be writing new homeowner’s policies in the state.