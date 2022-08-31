Estrich color 2007.jpg

Susan Estrich

It was during the bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016 that five men — calling themselves a "manada," or wolf pack — gang-raped an 18-year-old girl. They taped it on a cellphone, where the woman appeared still and with her eyes shut.

The Spanish court initially refused to convict for rape, because of the absence of evidence of violence or coercion, what American law has required as "force or threat of force." Last week, the outrage over that decision helped lead to a new national law in Spain that requires consent to be freely expressed, and where it's not, that's rape. According to the law, "There is consent when it has been freely expressed through acts that, in view of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person."