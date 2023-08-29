President Joe Biden loves his son. That's the long and short of it. The son's a first-class mess. Former drug addict. Peddled influence he didn't have. The laptop. The pictures. The child he denied. The plea deal that collapsed. Now the special counsel will do his business. Can it get any worse?

Sure. He could end up in prison. That would hurt the Bidens. As parents.

