Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and second leading cause of death for teenagers, and rates have slowly been increasing over time. Now, this is not meant to put fear in you, but to better inform you that suicide is real and is not going away anytime soon, as much as we would like it to.
Suicide has many definitions: intentionally taking one’s life, a disease to the brain, a solution to pain and suffering, and the list can go on for the reasoning behind this tragedy. But that’s not the point of this piece.
As suicide occurs at least 123 times per day, there are many signs that lead up to that distressing moment when the pain and suffering can no longer be endured. Some of these signs include ongoing depression, experiencing a traumatic event, withdrawal from friends, specific personality features and even admitting considering suicide to a friend or stranger.
You may have lost someone to suicide or know someone who has experienced loss at this point in their lifetime, and it's a tragedy because it's something so very permanent. However, the main goal of this epidemic hasn’t changed: what can be done to help prevent others from reaching this breaking point? Also, what are some other signs that are not often noticed or spoken of?
Here are the five unexpected signs of suicide.
1. Sleep
Many of us experience sleep difficulties from time to time, but the sleep I’m talking about is slightly different. Recent research has shown there is a known relationship between suicidal thoughts and sleep problems (e.g. insomnia). Think about it. The mind is running at 100 mph during the day while you might be busy performing other tasks. But all throughout the night, these thoughts about a lack of purpose, plans to kill oneself and hopeless continue while you're alone in bed with no distractions.
This busy mind can definitely keep anyone up at night struggling with thoughts of ending one’s life. You literally lose sleep over it, and it can progressively become worse if this kind of insomnia isn’t noticed by friends or family and examined by a professional. If you notice that a friend is excessively tired from sleeping too much or from lack of sleep, maybe check in with him or her. That might be something they really need in that very moment.
2. Business
Many of us know that before we pass, we need to get our business in order. This means to write a will, reexamine life insurance panels or prepare family that you will soon be exiting, usually because of natural causes or something unforeseen.
The same business aspects are similar regarding those who’d like to end their life sooner than what natural causes can do. This can include someone selling or giving away the majority of their possessions, contacting and visiting friends and family out of the blue, cleaning up one’s room and even purchasing a firearm or dangerous substance. If you notice any of these red flags, and they seem out of the ordinary, connect with this person and see what’s going on.
3. Substance
Alcohol, drugs or any other substance are taken for many reasons: recreation, prescription, peer pressure, etc. But those suffering from what therapists call suicidal ideation may increase the usage of these substances. This is a tricky sign to understand as it is almost taboo to question “why” someone is taking their drug of choice.
We may assume they have the best intentions with their decision, so we don’t ask any further. But, if you feel a friend is overindulging with a substance of some kind (e.g., drinking alcohol more often), it never hurts to tell them what you’re “noticing” and to ask “How are things are going?" Drugs aside, genuinely asking someone how their life is going is a brave task to do because you might end up conversing for hours. Something grand could come out of that.
4. Appearance
Appearance can be defined as what others can see: hygiene, dress attire and personality expression. You may notice that he or she may be less concerned about their personal appearance during this time as their presentation and health have been on the decline without their noticing.
Ever heard the saying, “The calm before the storm"? This holds some truth regarding suicide as they may have a sudden calming mood after experiencing depression or moodiness of some kind. This could be considered a sign that he or she have already made a decision or feels he or she has no choice but to consider suicide as an option. Yes, even if someone appears to be in a good mood, it’s still justified to ask how their day’s been. You truly never know because humans aren't so great at mind reading.
5. Crisis
How many times do we see on social media and read that someone has lost a pet, a friend, a job, a home, literally any loss that was a significant impact? I would say daily, if not all the time. This is why it’s so important to check in with friends and family, and not when it’s only deemed necessary. I mean often. This may be a great reminder that they are still a part of something and still have meaning for an existence. Their journey isn’t over.
We all have our own life crises, whether it’s losing a friend or losing a fortune, and it can put us in shock. And this shock can be difficult to experience alone, yet some may feel they don’t want to burden others with this shockwave of news. If you notice someone pulling away, pull them in. If you notice yourself pulling away, reach out if you can.
The stigma of silence can be broken from both ends, and the time is now.
If you feel you cannot endure the pain or suffering any longer, your journey isn’t over yet because you have something amazing to give to this world. Recovery and connection can begin right now. Even if your only connection is this article. You are not alone.
Please, call and text these wonderful people who want to chat with you, right now. Literally, right now.
Your life is worth the call. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (24 hour service) can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. To get free help now, text CONNECT to 741741 in the United States.