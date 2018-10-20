On Nov. 6, Bakersfield voters will have a choice of whether to increase the city’s local sales tax by one cent on the dollar, providing funding for additional police officers, homeless reduction activities, better parks and streetscapes and more robust economic development efforts, or continue the status quo with existing levels of services.
As your councilman, I voted to place the sales tax measure on the ballot and, as a community leader, I strongly encourage Bakersfield voters to vote YES on Measure N. There are several compelling reasons why I feel Measure N is the right choice for Bakersfield.
As someone born and raised in this community, and one who hopes to live here another 50 years, I hope our community will fully recognize the need to invest in ourselves, like so many other communities throughout the country have already done. For our community to continue to be a great place to live and relocate to, we must be willing to provide adequate law enforcement, homeless services, economic development and recreational amenities for residents.
Bakersfield is now the ninth largest city in the state. Since 2000, our population has increased by 57 percent and land area has grown by 32 percent. In the same period, the number of street miles maintained has increased by 82 percent, and the number of park acreage maintained has increased 97 percent.
Demand for 9-1-1 police and fire protection is growing. According to a national study in 2016, Bakersfield had the third highest rate of auto thefts of any city in the United States and a property crime rate that is 55 percent greater than comparable California cities. From 2003 to 2017, auto thefts have risen by 62 percent, burglaries are up 31 percent, homicides are up 75 percent, robberies are up 66 percent, and sexual assaults are up by 42 percent.
Homelessness in our community continues to grow, and it is an issue I hear about from my constituents every single day. The Kern County Homeless Collaborative, in its annual Point in Time Count measured a 46 percent increase in the homeless population in Metro Bakersfield. We need additional resources to enable the city to partner with community-based service providers to address outreach, shelter and affordable housing needs, while ensuring local businesses, districts, parks and public areas are safe and secure for everyone.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is responding to 52 percent more calls for service when compared to 2008 and doing so with fewer staff. Currently, our fire department is rated Class II by the Insurance Service Office, a designation given to only 1.5 percent of the departments in the country. The ISO designation has a real effect on insurance premiums for property owners. We must work to maintain our Class II designation!
To be sure, demand for city services is growing, but city resources to provide those services are not.
In fact, the city of Bakersfield is one of the leanest cities in the country, with the fewest employees per 1,000 residents out of 107 cities nationwide with a population of 200,000 or more. Bakersfield also has fewer police officers than other comparable cities, with 407 sworn officers. This is far below the average of the top 20 California cities (excluding Los Angeles and San Francisco), at 519 sworn officers. Measure N’s approval would put an additional 100 police officers on the streets.
Voters in other communities throughout the state have approved a locally-elected sales tax to support local government services. In fact, over 93 percent of California residents live within a community that has an additional sales tax to enhance services.
But you can forgo comparing Bakersfield with cities in the Bay Area and Southern California. Several Central Valley cities have already taken action to help themselves and raise their local city sales tax. Sacramento, Tulare, Arvin, Wasco, Delano, Ridgecrest, Merced, Corcoran, Madera, Los Banos, Manteca, Tracy and Porterville all have an additional one cent local sales tax. Visalia and Dinuba are at 8.5 percent sales tax rate. Stockton has a 9 percent sales tax.
A small group of opponents argue that we should reject the measure because of the unfunded pension liability. This would be a mistake. Measure N is not about pensions, it is about putting 100 more police officers on the streets. About 15 percent of sales tax revenue will go towards pensions, while the remaining 85 percent will be allocated to vital services. Furthermore, the truth is that the city must meet its unfunded liability obligation regardless of whether Measure N passes or not. In 2010, Bakersfield voters approved pension reform for new employees, and future pension-cost-saving strategies will be implemented if Measure N passes. For example, if the city made an advance annual payment to CalPERS, we would save nearly $800,000 annually in interest.
Measure N includes accountability measures that will ensure the additional sales tax revenue goes to enhancing public safety and quality of life services. The measure will require the City Council to establish a nine member citizens’ oversight committee, publish an annual report to the public, provide annual financial audits and set in place distinct accounting procedures to ensure the additional resources are spent where intended.
Bakersfield has a lot going for itself and our potential is unlimited. With investment, we can grow into a safer, more vibrant and economically competitive city. I ask that you join the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Kern Homebuilders Association, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the North of the River Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association in voting YES on Measure N.
Andrae Gonzales is a Bakersfield City Councilman representing Ward Two.