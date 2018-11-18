United States Agriculture, along with most U.S. citizens, is beginning to come to terms with the fact that our climate is indeed changing: The world is getting warmer.
The evidence — temperature records, melting glaciers, sea-level rise and increased frequency of weather events, including droughts — is accumulating on an almost daily basis and is becoming too great to ignore. The argument today is between those that believe in man-made global warming and those that believe that we’re in a natural cycle and that a cooling trend may be just around the corner. If man does contribute to global warming, then remedies, including an unpopular carbon tax, would help, although it could be argued that such a tax is “too little, too late.” Those that believe we’re in a natural cycle feel that it would be foolhardy to attempt to change something that cannot be changed.
Most nations, with the notable exception of the U.S., have pledged to reduce carbon emissions by reducing fossil fuel consumption and emphasizing renewable energy sources, mainly solar and wind; some individual U.S. states, including California, and organizations have followed suit. A carbon tax designed to reduce fossil fuel exploration and consumption in the U.S. has elicited significant opposition from many businesses, including agribusiness. With the appointment of Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier from the oil state of Oklahoma, to head the EPA followed by his successor, former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, and with fellow climate deniers now occupying most or all of the cabinet posts in our current administration, any science-based evidence supporting man-made global warming will likely be ignored. President Trump believes that man-made global warming is a “hoax” and is going full speed ahead to expand fossil fuel exploration and consumption and to apply the brakes to programs designed to minimize global warming.
Supporters of a carbon tax argue that such a tax is like buying insurance against a possible catastrophic event — even if we may have already passed the point of no return to reduce global warming, it’s worth doing everything possible to avoid the massive damages that would accrue should temperatures continue to rise at their current rate. Homeowners spend billions of dollars annually on fire insurance against the very unlikely event their house burns down. Even a man-made global warming skeptic might think it prudent to purchase insurance against potential devastating losses.
Insufficient chilling from the warm winter of 2014-2015 devastated Kern County’s 2015 cherry and pistachio crops, giving a glimpse of what could happen in the future to crops that depend on cold or even average winters for normal flower development. Overall, California has far more to lose from global warming than other states. Warm winter storms mean less water for our major water bank, the Sierra snowpack. More ominous is a predicted rise in sea level of 1.5 to 6 feet by 2100, pushing more seawater into the delta. Three flawed options are available to keep seawater at bay (the San Pablo Bay): 1. Install expensive gates and barriers (some are already in place) to hold back seawater (estimated cost of well over a billion dollars). 2. Send massive amounts of precious river water to the delta (water intended for ag) in order to, literally, stem the tide — the current preferred practice but dicey in drought years. 3. Allow salty water from the delta to flow to the San Joaquin Valley via the state aqueduct, threatening thousands of acres of salt-sensitive crops such as almonds (salt tolerant crops like cotton and pistachios would fare better). This saline water would eventually reach and degrade our already fragile groundwater reserves. More salt water in the delta means huge problems for California ag. And, should an earthquake destroy levees in the delta, all bets are off as to what happens.
Farmers in Midwestern states are not that concerned about man-made global warming. A good case can be made — and has been made — that a warmer climate would benefit the Midwestern farm belt by increasing the length of the growing season. A longer growing season would allow for more double-cropping and for increased diversity of crops, including those currently grown in California (almonds in North Dakota?). Midwestern states would be more than happy to take up the slack should California crops come up short. The California Farm Bureau, to its credit, recognizes the reality of climate change and the consequent possibility of recurring droughts. It supports increasing water storage to hold projected increased snowmelt runoff during warmer springs. Both the national and state farm bureaus oppose a carbon tax, but California farmers might want to reconsider their position in light of the dire consequences that could occur as the planet warms. California farmers might consider an amicable (and hopefully temporary) divorce from their midwestern brethren on the carbon tax issue until the issue is resolved.
With much of the country below sea level, the Netherlands has battled seawater intrusion for over 100 years and has spent billions on protective gates and barriers. The Dutch realize their increased peril from global warming and are currently under court order to reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2020. Environmental groups in the U.S. are up in arms about the total lack of concern for the environment by our current administration. Some are suing the government to force a change in policy. Because California farmland is a significant component of the environment, a case can be made that California farmers should join environmentalists in such a lawsuit (if farmers are able to endure the raised eyebrows from some of their neighbors).
It’s not all gloom and doom on the global warming front. The switch to renewable energy, especially solar, has been faster than many thought possible. In 2015, 26 percent of California’s retail electricity came from renewable sources, a huge leap in just five years and this trend is accelerating rapidly. UC scientist Kurt Cuffey in California Magazine says, “You absolutely don’t want to be defeatist. If we reduce the rate that we are sending carbon fossil fuel into the atmosphere, we could probably limit further warming to a degree.”
As with many issues today, there are good and thoughtful people on both sides of the global warming debate. There is common ground between the two sides if both believe that the future of our planet is worthy of serious consideration. The slow but steady accumulation of science-based field data that supports man-made global warming strengthens the hand of believers and makes it more difficult for deniers to come up with counter arguments. Many man-made global warming skeptics are Republicans, with more believers being Democrats. The Republican Party line (with strong support from the fossil fuel industry) is that cheap energy from fossil fuels is vital and that a carbon tax would cripple our economy, including our ag economy. Democrats argue that the consequences of a warming planet are too dire to ignore and that we should be good stewards of our planet for future generations. The fossil fuel industry spends millions supporting congressional candidates who fear being “primaried” should those dollars go to a new kid on the block — one that toes the fossil fuel line. Money has far too much influence on government policy and because highly-paid, entrenched Washington, D.C., lobbyists outnumber congressional representatives by a wide margin, it is highly unlikely that this will change.
California farmers that might favor purchasing some degree of climate insurance in the form of a carbon tax would need California congressional representatives, including (or especially) Rep. Kevin McCarthy, to get on board. This would be an uphill battle, fighting headwinds (and oil money) all the way since straying from the party line could end an office holder’s career. As politicians age, however, most start thinking in terms of “legacy” (see Brown, Jerry) and it is here where Republicans could be vulnerable to carbon tax arguments.
If the chances of dire consequences from global warming are only one in a hundred, a good argument can be made that it would be wise to purchase insurance against such consequences rather than face the possibility that in 2100, our great grandchildren will ask why we did nothing to cool our planet years ago. Who would want their legacy to be that they were on the wrong side of what could turn out to be the most important issue that the world, and California agriculture, has ever faced?
Joe Traynor is from Bakersfield and an agriculture consultant at Scientific Ag Co.