It was about eight to 10 years ago that the left made a unilateral decision to shut down all opposition and any skepticism about climate change by pronouncing that the debate was over.

The "scientific consensus" had been reached, as if sent down on tablets from God, that mankind was causing the rapid warming of the planet. Period. End of argument. Doubters will be denounced as science deniers and stripped of their science credentials and muzzled by the speech police.

