The great Rush Limbaugh used to say that "the modern environmentalists worship the created, not the creator." I was reminded of that after listening to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once President Joe Biden signed the fiscally unconscionable $750 billion tax-and-spend Inflation Reduction Act, which gives another $369 billion to the climate change-industrial complex.

Pelosi, D. Calif., claimed the wind, solar and electric subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act would placate an "angry" planet. "Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that," the speaker said.