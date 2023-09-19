You may have heard the Biden Justice Department is suing Google in federal court for being a "monopoly." That's a bizarre charge given that few, if any companies in all American history have lowered prices more than Google — which provides access to information that used to take hours or days to find — with merely a click of a button, and instantaneously. And it does it basically for free.

Wait, I thought monopolies are bad because they RAISE prices. Google does the opposite. If you're a consumer and a user of Google searches and you feel aggrieved, raise your hand.