Have you heard the outrageous story of what happened recently in Harrisburg, Penn.'s capital? Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., elected in 2022, had campaigned on school choice for tens of thousands of children, mostly minorities, who are forced to attend failing public schools in places like Philadelphia.

"It's what I believe," Shapiro, then state attorney general, assured voters as he ran for governor. Last month on a national Fox News broadcast, Shapiro was unequivocal in his support for school choice because "every child of God" deserves "a quality education."