Within the last few days, several school districts have announced school reopening plans for the fall, which consist of starting the year with a distance learning model and planning for some type of return to campus when it is safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom also outlined when it would be safe for schools to reopen for in-person instruction, which for now includes a county being off the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for 14 days. Kern County is currently on the list.
Despite the decisions being made, we asked readers to tell us if they think students should or shouldn't head back to classrooms.
°°°
I strongly feel that each parent should be given the option of sending their child back to school or using a distance learning model. Those who choose school could sign a waiver so that the district is not liable for any health issues that may arise as a result.
Class sizes would be reduced and each teacher could livestream their class to those at home.
As a parent, I am more concerned about my child’s social/psychological development than the small risk of getting a virus which such a high recovery rate. I am afraid of how this shut down is negatively affecting them.
Kids need structure and stability. Some require special instruction and greatly benefit from the ability to utilize school resources/programs — reading lab, IEP or ELD. Parents are not all professional educators, and in my opinion are not qualified to teach — especially high schoolers. Otherwise, there would be no need for teaching degrees and kids wouldn’t be required to be enrolled into school at all.
I firmly believe that giving parents these options, possibly combined with shorter days to allow both morning and afternoon sessions, would be the best thing for the children, parents, teachers and schools.
— Cherie Willis, Bakersfield
°°°
As a single parent who was first laid off due to COVID-19, I was excited to be home with my son. Interacting with him and actually making progress with his learning. Previously, it was always the same “That’s not how we learned in school” frustrations, but that helped us bond better and those frustrations eased up. I have made lesson plans for him as well as daily tasks and reading for him to do. He was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder/obsessive-compulsive disorder and oppositional defiance disorder almost two years ago so the one-on-one focus has been amazing.
The fear for our children or any adult going out in public seeing everyone wearing masks is frightening. They say children are at a lower risk, but how do we know that since parents have secluded their children the last few months. Once they go back to school, it is the children who are more susceptible with their immune systems. It is absurd they would then have the children go to school each day in fear. I will not be sending my son back to school.
— Alexandria Mata, Bakersfield
°°°
I love being a teacher, but I don’t want to die. It’s not safe to return to school buildings right now. Social distancing and face coverings won’t be enough to keep my kindergarten students safe. I can’t even acknowledge the terror I feel about one of my students getting sick. I can’t imagine the pain my students and families would feel if they carry the virus home and their grandparent or parent doesn’t make it. Thankfully, BCSD will be starting the year with 100 percent distance learning. We didn’t have any other choice. Wear a mask so we can go back.
— Shannon Barnes, Bakersfield
°°°
I am a substitute teacher. I have been a substitute teacher for more than 10 years. This time has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable periods in my life. I love being with my kids. But I don’t love it so much that l would endanger the health, safety or lives of my students in order to return to the classroom.
I recently heard the governor of Missouri say he feels that students need to return to school. No argument there. But then l listened to him say that he believed that some students would, in fact, contract COVID-19. But, he wasn’t concerned. They would just go home and get over it.
Really? How does he know? Does he have some kind of crystal ball, ESP or second sight?
Can he guarantee that someone’s child or grandchild is going to recover? Speaking for myself, it makes me more than a little fearful that someone in the government is so willing to play fast and loose with the lives of our children and grandchildren. I would ask those who might read this, how forgiving would you be if it was your child who ended up on a ventilator? How understanding would you be if it was your grandchild’s funeral?
Yes, returning our children to school is an imperative. So are the lives of our children. When l held my grandchildren for the first time, the last thing that was on my mind was “What kind of a statistic will you be?” Our future is too precious to gamble with. Too precious to take for granted. Too precious to consider losing.
— Michael Cariker , Bakersfield
°°°
I’ve read in the Opinion section recently pieces regarding the opening of schools. The writers, Al Sandrini and Richard Ceccarelli, hit the pushpin to the bulletin board. While we all would like to see children in classrooms like we remember them, rushing them into that traditional norm, there are things we need to remember about the new kid on the block: The new kid hides a lot, no one can see it and it’s always happy to meet you.
Unfortunately, the meeting is rarely productive. Other students may have been befriended and not know it. This new student isn’t traditional, it’s COVID-19. Its inclusion in classroom situations should signal a red alert to kids, staff and families alike.
— Joe Kennedy, Bakersfield