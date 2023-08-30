Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Kamala Harris is one of the most prominent people in the United States, with the potential that at any moment she could inherit some of the most fearsome powers on Earth, but no one is supposed to notice.

Republicans are deemed unhealthily fixated on Harris for saying that a vote for the increasingly rickety President Joe Biden is a vote to make Kamala Harris president.

Tags

Recommended for you