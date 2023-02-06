Rich Lowry column sig

Donald Trump hasn't been impressing anyone with his political acuity lately, but at least he is fully aware of one of his own vulnerabilities.

His early attacks on the COVID-19 record of Ron DeSantis show that he knows the Florida governor has outflanked him on the populist right — indeed, outflanked him in general — regarding one of the most central issues of the last couple of years.