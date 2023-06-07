Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Donald Trump hasn't been known for his scrupulously correct use of language, but now wants to police the use of "woke."

"I don't like the term 'woke' because I hear, 'woke, woke, woke,'" he said the other day. "It's just a term they use, half the people can't even define it, they don't know what it is."

