The submersible Titan is now confirmed lost.

There's a tragic poetry to the debris of the vessel being found 1,700 feet from the bow of the Titanic, the watchword for disaster at sea that has been the object of fascination since it went down in the North Atlantic in 1912.

Syndicated columnist Rich Lowry is on Twitter: @RichLowry.