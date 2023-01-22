Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

America may not want a Trump-Biden rematch, but Donald Trump and Joe Biden sure do.

A CNN poll late last year showed that 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want a different GOP nominee in 2024, and a roughly similar proportion of Democrats hope for a nominee other than Biden.

Syndicated columnist Rich Lowry is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Tags

Recommended for you