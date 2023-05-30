Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

The NAACP is on high alert — a Republican governor, with an unabashedly conservative agenda and some chance of winning, is running for president.

It has duly sprung into action with a travel advisory warning people what they're getting into if they take the risk of visiting Florida's sunny beaches or world-class attractions.

