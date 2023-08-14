Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Mike Pence, after about seven years of campaigning with Donald Trump, serving with Trump, and showing as much deference as could possibly be expected to Trump, is now officially "liddle."

Donald Trump finally issued a complete denunciation of his former vice president, who now has been downgraded all the way to Marco Rubio-circa-2016 territory.

