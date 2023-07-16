Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of the MSNBC program "Morning Joe," is very cross with the White House staff.

It isn't, she believes, doing a good enough job protecting Joe Biden from the effects of being 80 years old and increasingly frail.

