Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

A recent episode of a Disney+ cartoon has woke kids performing a skit around the theme: "Slaves built this country."

The installment of "The Proud Family" series — in which the kids find out the founder of their town was a slave owner — is a cartoon version of "The 1619 Project," although "The 1619 Project" is cartoonish in its own right.