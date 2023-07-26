Rich Lowry column sig

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki aren't depicted in the movie "Oppenheimer," but they haunt the film — literally.

The eponymous physicist and "father of the atom bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer, is plagued by visions of the terrible destruction wrought by the weapon he helped create.