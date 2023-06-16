Rich Lowry column sig

It's official. The Anglo-Saxons are getting canceled.

The move comes more than 1,000 years too late for the previously ascendant Romano-British who couldn't resist these Germanic peoples who showed up on the shores of England beginning in the fifth century, but surely, they would appreciate the gesture.

