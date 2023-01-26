Rich Lowry column sig

Rich Lowry of the National Review is on Twitter: @RichLowry.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands accused of a long parade of horribles to which has now been added a new count — allegedly opposing the teaching of African American history.

Florida rejected the College Board's pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies course, and the decision has been treated in progressive quarters like the curricular equivalent of George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door.