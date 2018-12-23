It’s hard not to think about Christmas and not connect it to the late Bob Hope, the beloved comedian, who for more than 50 years gave up his comfy Christmas at home to travel around the globe with a USO troupe to bring holiday cheer to American sailors and soldiers fighting our wars and posted in remote, desolate regions.
Hope, who visited Bakersfield and even appeared at the annual Bakersfield Business Conference, died in 2003. His thoughts on Christmas continue to resonate: “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: Loving others.”
Inspired by Hope’s idea, The Californian asked several Opinion Section contributors to share what inspires their spirit of Christmas.
A gift that keeps on giving
There was a 1967 Christmas gift, a gift that keeps on giving. It was on Christmas Eve that I proposed to Nancy, now and still my wife. I'm a pastor, and I wanted a flare to proposing. As the church secretary was finishing the worship bulletin for the Christmas Eve service, I asked her to write up one additional announcement for the back page. She was to print just five copies of this and give them to me. It was an announcement of my proposal of marriage "conditional upon her acceptance."
Nancy was working that evening as a nurse and would be just a little late to the 11 p.m. service. I gave one copy to the head usher, advising him not to read it "under penalty of death," to put it on the bottom of his programs and to give it to Nancy when she would come bubbling in late. All occurred as conspired. She didn't get a chance to read it till later in the sermon. She was so taken by surprise that she wanted to crawl under the pew. She thought everyone else had the same announcement. Surprise upon surprise! And best of all, after the service she said "YES!"
Robert Schwartz is a retired pastor.
Christmas with the home boys
They were kids too tough for foster care and too fragile from abuse. They knew of Christmas, but in warped ways.
For a newly married couple, the home was a remote mountain ranch of a late movie director that now offered 24/7 residential treatment for these misfits. We volunteered to work the Christmas Eve shift because we didn’t have family in the area. Two bosses came because they were single. A friend came who was newly landed in the L.A. advertising world and far from her family.
The kids’ manners rose to the gravitas of the holiday dinner we shared; no cussing that night. The wood plank table was elegant under 12-by-12 beams of the lodge with a Tommy Gallon fire flickering in the huge stone fireplace under a moose head with a red ball stuck on his nose. We were cozy with a hint of snow outside, deliciously stuffed, smiling at each other’s stories, singing merrily and comfortable together. Surely, goodwill to all and Danish hygge was in the air. No misfits that Christmas Eve.
Ann Gallon worked in education and children's mental health. She now volunteers with environmental and justice groups.
The holiday season is about family and friends
The holiday dinners over the years with family and friends are what I love. I am an only child, so most dinners at home were just me, mom and dad watching Cousin Herb and having a TV dinner on TV trays in front of the TV.
But I cherish the big dinners in Oklahoma with my grandma Iva Pearl in charge. So many plates, some times there was a need for a second table, green beans, yams, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit salad, amazing home made bread, cranberry sauce, fried okra, chowchow and always a turkey and a ham. Some times someone brought fried chicken.
When I married my Jewish wife, there were the family meals in Los Angeles with brisket, lamb, rib roasts, cabbage, boiled potatoes and fabulous challah bread.
But the food and wine were only a catalyst for the communion. The hugs, small talk about grandkids, stories about the good old days and what will you do next year is the drill and the thrill.
Our tradition during dinner was going around the table and everyone had to tell us what they were most proud of doing last year and what they planned to do to make the world a better place. I was tearful when the 4-year-old said, “Stop killing students.”
Gene Tackett, of Bakersfield, is a former Kern County supervisor who now works as a political and government consultant.
An innocent request goes a long way
Several years ago, Children Joining Children for Success sponsored a Christmas ice skating party for our foster children. I was Santa Claus and skated with the children who were absolutely thrilled. I asked one young child what he wanted for Christmas. He said he wanted a couch. I asked him if he wanted a toy instead of the couch. He responded, “No thanks, Santa. We don’t have a couch to sit on, and it would be nice to have one.” I was touched by such an innocent request and thought how much we take for granted.
I hope during this holiday season we recognize the grace God has bestowed on our great nation and that we care for, be generous and compassionate with all.
Happy holidays to you and your family.
H. A. Sala is an attorney in Bakersfield.
Santa sees it all
In the mid-1970s, our sister, recently divorced, was raising her two sons alone. My brother and I picked up the slack in giving the boys needed male companionship. Being quite young, Christmas was very important and still involved Santa Claus. We would take our sister and the boys out to shop for a Christmas tree, later getting it safely placed in her living room. We helped the boys decorate it and the rest of the house with a manger scene, wreaths and such. That old house had a fireplace, giving us the perfect place to hang Christmas stockings.
We hung the boy’s small socks and our own much larger white work socks.
Richard said, “Oh, look at how much bigger our socks are than yours! We're gonna get more candy and stuff from Santa…”
The rather animated deal my brother made about how much more stuff we were going to get must have tipped them off that something else was up because they were only a little dubious about how that was going to work out.
Well, in one sense we were right. We did get more. Christmas morning, they came out to see what Santa had brought. Yes, there were presents under the tree. Lots of them. And, yes, the stockings were filled. Theirs with candy and treats with more piled under them on the hearth. Ours? They were filled, too. Not with coal. They were filled with sawdust, twigs, dead leaves and, considering the condition of Bakersfield's roads, an ample supply of road grit.
“Oh, Uncle Stephen! Uncle Richard! You must have been really bad!”
Yep, hanging our heads we admitted we must have been. I said I guess we weren’t too successful at keeping our behavior a secret from Santa after all.
Stephen A. Montgomery is active with the Sierra Club and serves on the Bakersfield Historic Preservation Commission.
Big brother shows what Christmas really means
This Christmas season, I observed two little boys — maybe 5- and 4-years-old — sitting and talking to Santa Claus. The littlest one didn’t make a peep. He just gazed at Santa. Santa asked the older one what he wanted for Christmas. He had one thing he wanted — a toy fire truck!
Afterwards, I was talking with the mother of the two little boys and she shared with me that the fire truck was what the littlest one wanted for Christmas! The oldest one wanted to make sure the littlest one got what he wanted for Christmas!
Thinking of others is what Christmas is all about. After all, isn’t that what Christ was doing for us when He was born!
Beth Hoffmann is founder of Hoffmann Hospice in Bakersfield.
Santa’s modest presents brought joy to children
Christmas has always been a wonderful time for us because we truly believe in the “reason for the season.” This season became even more magical during the years that our own two children believed in Santa.
In the midst of one yuletide season, our son, Bill, whispered in my ear, “There is no Santa.” I acted shocked and asked, “What?” He did not want his little sister, Lori, to hear his proclamation, but whispered louder, “There is no Santa.” To which I asked, “Why are you whispering?” He replied, “I don’t want him to hear me.”
My husband, Bill, and I had a good laugh, but we knew that our future Christmases would be quite different. Bill vowed to do what he could to keep that magic alive for other children.
I made Bill a great Santa costume and for 20 years, Santa and Mrs. Claus spent every Christmas Eve visiting homes and delivering the gifts parents had left on the front porch. Our route, which covered 150 miles and stops to see more than 100 children, included Shafter and every corner of Bakersfield.
One stop in a very modest neighborhood especially stands out. Upon Santa’s arrival at a small home, an adult summoned a parade of 32 little ones from an unattached garage. A barrage of cameras flashed and heads bobbed. Each little boy received an identical trinket. The same was true for each little girl. The trinkets probably cost well under $1. But Bill said every child was as delighted and grateful as if Santa had delivered a bicycle!
I have a female cousin who is exactly my age. Just like in my story, we received exactly the same small gift from our grandparents every year. In retrospect, I hope I was as enthusiastic and grateful as the children Santa visited that night.
You see, the real meaning of Christmas is the blessings of love and gratitude for our family and friends. Merry Christmas!
Carol Hatcher and her husband, Bill, are retired Kern County school superintendents.
A real life miracle
I continue to be moved by an event that happened during a Christmas season about 30 years ago. A parishioner with a sizable stomach tumor asked us at St. Paul’s in Bakersfield for prayers. For months, we prayed and prayed. I laid hands on him.
As Christmas approached, the tumor inexplicably disappeared — clean labs, clean MRIs, etc. I saw the before and after MRIs and lab reports. I am willing to bet his doctor is still shaking his head in disbelief. Such miracles are rare, but I was privileged to witness a well-documented one.
Robert Woods lives in Kernville and is an Episcopal priest. He is a former Kern County attorney.
Poor children surprised to find gifts under the tree
My mom and dad were migrated to California from Oklahoma along with many other people of their generation who were escaping the Dust Bowl. When they got to California, they worked at any job available. Most of them were very low paying. We were very poor.
When I was 7, my folks told us it was unlikely that we would get anything for Christmas. Like most kids of my generation, we accepted this as fact — just another aspect of being poor. Poor Okies were very stoic.
You can imagine our surprise when we got up Christmas morning to gifts under our tree. I got a doll. My sister got a tetherball. And my brother got a toy fire engine. One toy each, but we felt rich beyond our wildest dreams.
They came from my mother’s cousin and her husband, who weren’t much better off than we were. I will never forget their generosity. That is what Christmas is about for me. Children, love and generosity.
Audrey Baker retired from the Panama-Buena Vista School District.
For the love of fruitcake, it’s Christmas time again
My parents loved fruitcake at Christmas time. God only knows why. It was the kind with nuts, candied fruit and green maraschino cherries. My brothers and I wouldn’t go near it.
Every December, I would accompany my mom to Smith’s Bakery to scout loaves of fruitcake. Smith’s gave kids the choice of a free cookie. It was a sweet deal.
Mom carefully examined the loaves and eventually selected four. I remember they were always packaged with pretty red ribbons on top.
Over the following week, mom would hand out three of the loaves. Each time I watched as she shared smiles and laughter with one of our neighbors. Time moved a little more slowly. You could feel the warmth of the season.
The remaining loaf was always for her and my dad. They would sit at the dining room table talking about events of the day, slowly slurping cups of coffee while enjoying thin slices of the fruitcake. To this day I can remember that smell wafting through the air.
The fruitcake gene passed me by. The idea of green cherries and questionable candied fruit invokes the gag reflex.
My family and I continue the tradition of visiting with our neighbors and sharing non-fruitcake Christmas sweets every year. It’s a ritual that continues to evoke warm feelings of the season.
Maureen Buscher-Dang owns Buscher & Assoc., a Bakersfield marketing firm.
It's about family and traditions
For me, the spirit of the holidays is about family and traditions. From decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments my boys (now men) made in grade school to making tamales and then celebrating Christmas Eve with a traditional Mexican meal.
Our traditions also include an ongoing, friendly “who can top whom” gaudy awful suit exchange between my husband and his dad.
The suit exchange revolves around a red, white and blue checked seersucker jacket and neon red polyester pants that my father-in-law bought years ago for an awards assembly at Bakersfield College, where he coached for about 28 years.
Each year, he and Mark take turns giving the suit to one another in the most interesting and creative ways. It's been in a toilet seat, on grandma and traveled to Spain and France, with photos from throughout the travels. It's shown up at the front door on a nephew, been photographed on everybody from both sides of the family, been on the dog in a “generations photo,” been delivered with moonshine and Okie wine glasses and more. The exchange has been going about 36 years!
And that’s what makes Christmas special for me — the common bond of family.
Cynthia Pollard is Aera Energy’s public affairs director.
Hospital stay focuses real Christmas spirit
I am looking forward to my best Christmas ever in just a few days. My family just celebrated our best Thanksgiving. My wife underwent surgery for a recurring cancer in November. On Thanksgiving, we ate hospital food, which was the best Thanksgiving meal I’ve ever had. She didn’t agree.
Her surgery was long and nasty, and recovery is slow. Nevertheless, Martha is finally home from City of Hope. Through it all, we are reminded of those that have it far worse than us. Our blessings and prayers to those who will be having Christmas dinner at City of Hope.
So now we look forward to a glorious Christmas. We don’t get flashy for Christmas, never did. It really isn’t about Santa Claus and Amazon boxes scattered around a big tree with flashing lights. It is really about the birth of a humble, but radical, Jewish Rabbi who gave comfort to the sick, the sinners and the less fortunate, and preached forgiveness.
It is a time to celebrate the gift of love of family and friends, regardless of faith or lack of it. This is a gift that cannot be put into a box with ribbons and bows. This holiday season, celebrate its meaning for you and reach out to those who lack the blessings that you celebrate. Reach out to the sick, the sinners, the less fortunate and forgive. You and the world will benefit from it.
Tom Haslebacher is a Bakersfield hydrogeologist and president of the Sugarloaf Village Mutual Water Co. in Posey.
Long-ago gift still fills heart with Christmas
When I was 6- or 7-years-old, my aunt would take me roller skating. One Ohio Christmas Eve, someone knocked on our door.
My Dad said, “Darlyn, come here.” In the snow was a package for me. I opened it to find a beautiful skating skirt. I knew it had to be my aunt, but to her dying day she was so convincing that it was NOT her.
Santa lives within me even now thanks to getting that skating skirt. That memory is as vivid as it was 65 years ago.
Darlyn Baker, a registered nurse, is the founder of Interim Health care.
A hard luck family
It was either in late 1984 or early 1985. I’d been in Bakersfield about 18 months. An old Mercury station wagon with husband, wife and I’ve forgotten how many kids, plus all their possessions, was headed to California looking for a fresh start. It broke down on Freeway 58, between the Chester and H off-ramps.
We ran a story about them in The Californian being down on their luck. The morning the story ran, the paper was inundated with offers of help. People were dropping off money; one guy left a $1,000 check for them; people offered jobs, babysitting for the kids. The couple broke down and wept. They couldn’t believe people’s generosity.
As I’ve learned, that’s Bakersfield — the most generous, caring place I’ve ever lived.
Mike Stepanovich is a former Californian editor, who retired as the president of the Bakersfield College Foundation.
It doesn’t take luck for Christmas spirit
It was about 15 years ago and my husband, Mic, and I were driving back from a Christmas Eve service. We were harmonizing carols together when we pulled into a convenience store on Ming Avenue to pick up something.
Before we climbed back into our car, we also bought one scratcher. As I recall, the game was something like scratch off as many of the eight squares on the card needed to add up to $10,000.
With three scratches, we had $9,998. We needed to find only $2 more behind the remaining squares. We stopped and started dreaming about what we would do with $10,000. Trips, cars, new furniture. We continued to pause and dream.
Finally, we put our hands together and started wildly scratching. When we added up the numbers, we had gone over $10,000. We lost.
We turned our old car around and drove off into the foggy cold night singing away – happy to be just together.
Cherylanne Farley is a Bakersfield educational consultant and chef. She and Mic were married for 40 years. Mic died two years ago.
A sense of belonging
There is no one memory that captures the essence of Christmas for me. But thinking about it triggered a flood of memories. My fondest recollection is that of my mother setting up the nativity scene in our living room which announced the arrival of the Christmas season. In our household, Christmas was all about celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus. While praying the rosary before my mother’s nativity altar, she reminded us that Jesus was born homeless and loved us for who we were. Mom’s message was to live a life of gratitude and, like Jesus, consider those less fortunate. Christmas was all about playing, eating Christmas cookies, devouring tamales and falling asleep under the glow of the Christmas tree anticipating the day when we would open our gifts. Christmas was about visiting grandparents and a legion of aunts, uncles and cousins and knowing that I belonged to the Tafoya/Ordonez clan but was also part of a larger tribe of Romeros, Almeidas, Duartes, Garcias, Samoras, Maynezes. I belonged and felt loved and safe. After I left home and until my mother’s death, her annual Xmas gift to me was a pair of socks. Message: Keep it real.
Robert Tafoya is a Kern County superior court judge.
It's about the little things
I grew up thinking that "White Christmas" referred to tule fog, because every year on Dec. 23 or thereabouts, my parents drove through the miasma around the edge of Buena Vista Lake toward the Cuyama Valley and eventually Santa Maria, where my mother's parents resided. Grandma Ramona and Grandpa Jack lived in a bungalow they rented on the outskirts of town. Their house was small, but its ambience was warm, and it never occurred to me that they might be poor.
Somehow, our entire family — aunts, uncles, a cousin or two and occasionally a neighbor who had no local family — sandwiched into the bungalow every Christmas Eve. I recall, especially in 1949, when we arrived to find Grandma and Grandpa had no Christmas tree. My dad, relatively affluent with his oilfield job, volunteered to buy one, but Grandma said, "No, Speck, Jack will take care of that." Grandpa soon disappeared into the yard. He was back a few minutes later with a fan-shaped branch of green leaves. I started to say that it didn't look much like a Christmas tree to me, but my mother hushed me, then she and her sister Marj set to work decorating it.
There was still light outside, so I wandered out to try to stir up some action and encountered a neighborhood chum named Chuy. After a bit, he asked, "What happened to the hedge, eh? It's got a bite out of it." He pointed to a sizable, fan-shaped divot on one edge of the ragged bush. As a seventh-grader only recently enrolled in Garces Junior High School in affluent La Cresta, I had become somewhat aware of wealth and class for the first time. Also, for the first time that year, I actually thought about Christmas, about what it might mean beyond presents, decorations and our annual enchilada dinner.
A light went on in my adolescent brain. When I later reentered the house, I exchanged an awkward hug with Grandpa Jack and said something like, "Thanks for the cool tree, Grandpa." We were not an expressive family, so I still remember that brief embrace, and a grandfather with little money but great pride and the family that loved him.
Gerry Haslam is an Oildale native and the author of 21 books.
A knock on the door
I have a lot of special Christmas memories, but my most lasting one is from December 2003. My husband, Darren, and I were enjoying a rare evening at home with our sons. The guys were watching Monday Night Football, while I read “The Purpose Driven Life” — still trying to figure out my own life’s purpose and how God factored into it. Three people close to us were suffering from terminal illness. We were reeling. One of those people, Darren’s grandfather, told us, “Don’t worry about me. I know where I’m going. I just want you all to know where you’re going, too.”
Well, that was the problem. We didn’t know how to know! Was it all about being a good person? Leading a good life? Getting to church each week? After years of stops and starts when it came to church, we still weren’t quite sure.
As Darren and I sat on the sofa, talking about our uncertainty — and our fears — we were interrupted by a knock at the door. It was a team from the latest church we’d been visiting. I’m embarrassed to say it now, but prior to that moment, we would probably have left the door unanswered. God’s timing sure is perfect. This night was different.
We welcomed our visitors into our living room, where they had to step around blankets, Sonic wrappers and two little boys having a picnic dinner on the floor. Not the setting I would have arranged, but then again, we didn’t arrange this gathering!
No doubt, that night was one I’ll never forget. That’s when I finally understood what it meant to accept Christ into my heart. I finally understood that being a child of God is more than going to church, and it’s not about “working hard” to secure a place in heaven. It’s about recognizing that God sacrificed His very own son so that I and other believers can spend eternity with Him.
That’s the Christmas season when I learned about — and accepted — the greatest gift of all: Jesus Christ!
Cheryl Scott is the vice president of the Kern Economic Development Corp.
Welcoming new life
Odd as it may sound, the most magical Christmas I ever experienced happened on Dec. 26.
Let me explain.
My first child, Lauren, was born on Dec. 23. Like so many new babies, she suffered from jaundice, a condition in which the skin and whites of the eyes are yellowish in color. In addition to learning for the first time what a baby’s “bilirubin level” is, I also learned not to be alarmed because the treatment is mild, requiring indirect exposure to sunlight for a few days.
Sadly, we spent our first Christmas as parents in the hospital with Lauren under the lights. But what I remember most — what captured the spirit of what is known as “the holiday season” — is how our family responded when we brought her home the night of the 26th.
Everyone essentially acted as if the 26th was Christmas Day. A festive meal was brought over to our house. Presents made their way under our Christmas tree. I always considered the day after Christmas to be the biggest letdown of the year, but on this day, on this particular Christmas, there was a palpable and powerful spirit that visited us. There is nothing more magical and noetic than a Christmas filled with a joyful family centered around a new and beautiful life.
Jeremy Adams is a Kern High School District teacher.
Dawning of a new chapter
In 2011, my mom and I spent Christmas in the country I grew up knowing as Ceylon, now Sri Lanka. It is an ancient island country in the Indian Ocean, between the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, with shimmering waters and great warm nights just north of the equator.
Although mostly Buddhist, a minority Catholic population has influenced the country to celebrate the birth of Christ for an extended period starting Dec. 1, with music, food and traditional Christmas masses — a Christmas season alive with parties, and family and church events. Just two years prior, an almost 30-year civil war ended between the Tamil Tigers and the Sinhalese majority. Therefore, the Christmas festivities carried an emergent sense of peace, hope and healing for people still coping with the trauma of war. Both the rawness and the hope were palpable to us as visitors.
Mom and I were experiencing our own transitions as well. My mom was still trying to find her footing after 54 years of marriage to my dad, Paul, who had passed in 2006. For each of us, those seven Christmas days in Ceylon provided a poignant cocoon in a land of emerging hope and healing, and a place for mother and daughter to quietly celebrate together the dawning of a new chapter.
Sonya Christian is the president of Bakersfield College.