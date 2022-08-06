National trendlines indicate that 2022 will be a huge year for Republicans. Will the GOP red wave wash over deep-blue California? Voters signaled during the state primary elections that the answer is a definitive yes.
Californians continue to be punished by Democrat politicians who champion radical policies. Their failed agenda has led to an affordability crisis, ever-increasing gas taxes, surging crime and rampant homelessness. Just recently, we even descended into a recession, while inflation sits at a 40-year high.
The primary election signaled that change is coming. The California Republican Party and its endorsed candidates had an outstanding showing and are prepared to win seats up and down the ticket.
Democrats know they will lose in some of the state’s most targeted races. Their desperation and dishonesty were palpable during the primary when Democrats and their allies spent big trying to prevent CAGOP-endorsed candidates from advancing to the general election. In Assembly District 7, incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley even boosted a Proud Boy, already expelled from the GOP, to avoid a head-to-head with CAGOP-endorsed Josh Hoover.
In the races for attorney general, Congressional Districts 22 and 40, and Assembly District 7, Democrats’ deception failed. CAGOP-endorsed Republicans Nathan Hochman, Congressman David Valadao, Congresswoman Young Kim, and Hoover prevailed and are in a prime position to defeat the scared Democrats who wanted them off the ballot. In fact, nearly all the Republicans endorsed by the CAGOP for statewide, federal and legislative offices advanced to the general election.
Republicans have a candidate in every statewide race for the first time since 2014. This might surprise the media who overhyped No Party Preference candidates in races for governor and attorney general. The Republican Party’s name means something to voters, and NPP candidates do not have a necessary base to compete in our state’s top-two primary system. Voters instead advanced GOP candidates ready to challenge the Democrats head on.
For federal office, the path to the GOP House Majority will come straight through California, as we build off of our four pickups from 2020. Each of those four had strong primary performances. Congresswoman Michelle Steel in Congressional District 45 beat Democrat Jay Chen by five points, while the Republican vote share neared a massive 57 percent. In a district with a five-point Democrat voter registration advantage, Republicans are poised to defend this seat.
We also have five offensive House targets on the map, so it was encouraging to see Congressional Republican candidates have their best Primary showing in terms of vote share since 2014.
In the Central Valley, our pickup opportunities are exceptionally bright. In the open Congressional District 13, the Republican vote share topped 51 percent, with Republican farmer John Duarte advancing against Democrat Assemblyman Adam Gray. In Congressional District 9, the Republican vote total was higher in two of three counties. Districtwide, only one point separated the Republican and Democrat vote aggregates, as Republican San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti advances against incumbent Democrat Congressman Josh Harder.
Also in the Central Valley, Republicans carried more than 51 percent of the vote in Senate District 16, advancing Republican farmer David Shepard against incumbent Democrat state Sen. Melissa Hurtado. This is a prime pickup opportunity, despite Democrats’ 13-point voter registration advantage.
In the Assembly, target Districts 22 and 27 saw higher vote aggregates for Republicans over Democrats. In Assembly District 76, incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Brian Maienschein fell below 50 percent of the vote, with Republicans carrying the majority vote share in a district with a six-point Democrat voter registration advantage.
Californians are tired of paying sky-high prices for gas, groceries and housing. They’re tired of schools failing children while crime terrorizes communities. They’re tired of a homeless crisis that’s visible on sidewalks across the state.
They’re tired of Democrats making their lives miserable.
This November, Californians have an opportunity to vote for a better path and Republican candidates who are committed to restoring the Golden State’s shine. If California’s primary election was any indication, we are on our way to finally fixing our broken state.
Jessica Millan Patterson is the California Republican Party chairwoman.