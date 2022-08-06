JMP Portrait 2.jpg

Jessica Millan Patterson is the California Republican Party chairwoman.

National trendlines indicate that 2022 will be a huge year for Republicans. Will the GOP red wave wash over deep-blue California? Voters signaled during the state primary elections that the answer is a definitive yes.

Californians continue to be punished by Democrat politicians who champion radical policies. Their failed agenda has led to an affordability crisis, ever-increasing gas taxes, surging crime and rampant homelessness. Just recently, we even descended into a recession, while inflation sits at a 40-year high.