Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 70F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.